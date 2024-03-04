Highlights Leeds United were aiming for a record 10th straight win after drawing against Huddersfield but fell short.

Leeds have won 13 of their last 14 home games, and remain unbeaten in the EFL at Elland Road.

Leeds sold out, limited tickets for Stoke.

Leeds United host Stoke City at Elland Road off the back of dropping their first points in the league in 2024 on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's side were looking to secure a club-record tenth straight league victory to match the Championship record for consecutive victories against Huddersfield Town but drew 1-1 against their West Yorkshire rivals.

After a tough festive period, the Whites have been in remarkable form since the turn of the year, and they recorded a 3-1 win over league leaders Leicester City in their last home game. They have won 13 of the last 14 league games at Elland Road and remain the only unbeaten EFL side on their own turf.

That highlights the size of the task for Steven Schumacher's relegation-threatened side, who recorded a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough over the weekend to ease some of the pressure on their boss.

It was only their second win in the last nine league games, and was not enough to lift them outside of the relegation places, due to many sides around them recording victories of their own in what looks to be one of the most exciting relegation and promotion battles in recent memory.

The clash against Leeds provides them an opportunity to complete a league double over their hosts, having beaten them 1-0 earlier in the campaign, which was one of only six league defeats for the Whites all season.

A win for the visitors could see them climb a step further towards safety, whilst a Leeds victory could see them jump into the automatic places once more.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 3 Leeds United 35 22 7 6 +37 73 22 Stoke City 35 10 8 17 -15 38

Early Leeds United v Stoke City team news

Leeds are struggling with issues all over the pitch, with Farke revealing in his pre-match press conference that Jaidon Anthony is out of the game due to private reasons regarding his mother's funeral, whilst Jamie Shackleton is going through concussion protocol, so he won't be involved, either.

The latter will also miss the fixture against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday. However, the biggest blow for Farke is that Junior Firpo is a minor doubt with a calf issue, having featured regularly recently for the club in the last couple of months.

Sam Byram has been back in full training for a couple of weeks and should be involved in some capacity, albeit the number of minutes he will be able to play is unclear. Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas remain as long-term absentees, although the former is getting closer to resuming training ahead of a full return during the international break later this month.

Karl Darlow is also still recovering from a broken thumb and Joe Gelhardt's back issue has kept him out for a while now. Patrick Bamford returned to make his first start since February 10th and scored against Huddersfield, but changes could be made given the quality of Connor Roberts' performance when coming on, among others.

Schumacher's latest team news prior to the game against Middlesbrough explained that Luke McNally isn’t available, whilst Junior Tchamadeu is set to miss about six weeks with a badly sprained ankle which he picked up against Cardiff.

Enda Stevens is still absent and has been unavailable for a few weeks, and Jordan Thompson misses out as he serves the second game of his two-match suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards.

That should see Lynden Gooch start at left-back in place of the suspended Thompson, with Stevens still working his way back from a hamstring problem. Josh Laurent and Lewis Baker's returns to action in recent weeks have had a positive impact for Stoke, too.

Leeds v Stoke kick-off time

Leeds against Stoke will take place on Tuesday 5th March 2024 – 19:45 (UK).

The full list of fixtures for gameweek 36 is as follows:

05/03/2024 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Millwall

05/03/2024 19:45 Coventry City v Rotherham United

05/03/2024 19:45 Hull City v Birmingham City

05/03/2024 19:45 Leeds United v Stoke City

05/03/2024 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle

05/03/2024 19:45 Sunderland v Leicester City

05/03/2024 20:00 Ipswich Town v Bristol City

06/03/2024 19:45 Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town

06/03/2024 19:45 Middlesbrough v Norwich City

06/03/2024 19:45 Southampton v Preston North End

06/03/2024 19:45 Watford v Swansea City

06/03/2024 20:00 Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion

Ticket availability for Leeds United v Stoke City

Unsurprisingly, Leeds have sold out their home allocation. However, there is limited away ticket availability for Stoke supporters, here.

Leeds v Stoke TV channel and live stream

The game will be broadcast by Sky on the red button, although Ipswich against Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth are the live games on Sky Sports football and Sky Sports action.

A full match replay of the game should be uploaded to each club's website the day after the game as well for members and subscribers.