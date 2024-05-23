Highlights Summerville eagerly anticipates duel with Walker-Peters in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Leeds rely heavily on Summerville's top form to counter the quality Southampton right-side in a crucial match.

Junior Firpo also needs to step up his game defensively against the tricky Southampton right-back to secure Leeds' victory.

Leeds United and Southampton face each other in the Championship play-off final this Sunday, for the third and final spot in the Premier League next season.

Ahead of the match, Leeds' and the Championship's best player this season, Crysencio Summerville, has spoken out about his excitement about facing a fellow Team of the Season inclusion.

With Summerville most likely lining up on the left-wing, he will be face up against Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, meaning all who watch the final on Sunday will witness a quality on-field duel.

Crysencio Summerville excited about battle with Kyle Walker-Peters

In Leeds' final game of the regular Championship season, they played Russell Martin's Southampton at Elland Road, and succumbed to a 2-1 defeat. Throughout the game, one of the star players on the field was Kyle Walker-Peters, who assisted Southampton's second goal, and aided in their defence of their lead throughout the second half.

Summerville was recognised as the Championship's best player this season at the EFL awards recently, and was rightfully included in the year's best XI, as was Walker-Peters.

The final on Sunday now gives Summerville chance to take revenge on Walker-Peters for that final day defeat, and gives him a chance to prove why he has been recognised as the division's top player.

Speaking to Leeds Live, the Dutchman said: "He’s one of the best right-backs in the Championship.

"He was in the Team of the Season as well.

"I like to challenge myself against the best, so I’m looking forward to the duel."

Leeds United will need Summerville quality

Given how impactful their recent defeat to the Saints was, plus the fact that they have not beaten Southampton all season looming over them, means that if Leeds want to get anything out of the match, they will need to have Summerville playing at the top of his game.

Leeds' left-hand side will be facing up against a Southampton right-side including the aforementioned Walker-Peters, as well as Will Smallbone and, maybe at times, Adam Armstrong, depending on the make-up of Martin's front-three. All have proven throughout the season, as well as in the final day clash, that they have quality and they will hurt Leeds.

For that reason then, there will be many hopes that Summerville can keep up the spectacular form that saw him crowned as the best player in the Championship to get Saints on the back foot.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 43 Average Minutes Per Game 82 Goals 19 Shots Per Game 3.0 Shots on Target Per Game 1.2 Touches Per Game 57.5 Assists 9 Key Passes Per Game 2.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 2.3 Total Duels Won Per Game 5.8 Stats Correct As Of May 4, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Not only are Leeds going to need Summerville at the top of his game, they will also need left-back, Junior Firpo, on top form.

The Dominican international has been on and off the boil this season for the side from West Yorkshire, and if Leeds want to take their place at English football's top table, they will have to hope that, as well as his great attacking game, he can contribute excellently in defence, too. Walker-Peter's proved problematic for him on the final day of the season, and he will need to be better to stop Southampton's awkward attacking right-back.

It is certainly going to be a fantastic duel this Sunday when the two sides meet at Wembley, and there will be hope from many Leeds fans that it is the quality of Summerville that helps them overcome Walker-Peters and the rest of the Southampton team.