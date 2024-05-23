Highlights Agbonlahor predicts the losing manager in the Championship play-off final will be sacked.

Leeds dominated Norwich, while Southampton breezed past West Brom to reach the final.

Southampton had the upper hand in their league meetings with Leeds, giving them a psychological edge.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has predicted that the losing manager in the Championship play-off final between Leeds United and Southampton will be sacked.

The Whites will take on Russell Martin’s side this Sunday at Wembley Stadium with a place in the Premier League on the line.

Daniel Farke’s team earned their place in the final with a 4-0 second leg win over Norwich City at Elland Road.

An emphatic performance saw the Canaries put to the sword quite comfortably, with David Wagner paying the price for the defeat with his job.

The Saints breezed past a slightly more difficult semi-final with a 3-1 win over West Brom at St. Mary’s, with both teams now just one victory away from top flight football.

Gabriel Agbonlahor makes play-off final prediction

Agbonlahor has claimed that the play-off final is too difficult to call this year, suggesting very little will determine the winner.

However, he has predicted that the losing manager will be sacked for their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

“I can’t call it me mate because Southampton absolutely destroyed West Brom, Leeds obviously destroyed Norwich,” said Agbonlahor, via Talksport (6.54am).

“It’s 50-50 for me, whoever sorts the nerves on the day. The Norwich manager got sacked, didn’t he? It wouldn’t surprise me if the Leeds or Southampton manager gets sacked if they don’t get promoted.

“It’s ruthless in the Championship.

“It’s all about who takes their chances on the day I think.”

A stunning first half performance from Leeds saw the Yorkshire outfit go 3-0 ahead against Norwich in their second leg, having drawn the first leg away 0-0.

Goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter put the team in a comfortable position before Crysencio Summerville sealed the victory in the second half.

Meanwhile, Southampton had to wait until the second half of their second leg against the Baggies before the deadlock was broken.

Will Smallbone and a brace from Adam Armstrong were enough to see past Carlos Corberan’s team.

Leeds United’s head-to-head with Southampton

Leeds United v Southampton - 2023/24 head-to-head Date Ground Winner (Scoreline) 30/09/2023 St. Mary's Southampton (3-1) 04/05/2024 Elland Road Southampton (2-1)

Southampton had the better of Leeds in both of their league meetings earlier this season.

A 3-1 win at St. Mary’s in September gave the Saints an important three points, and a final day 2-1 win at Elland Road ended The Whites’ hopes of a top two finish.

Farke’s team actually finished ahead of Southampton in the final table, with three points separating third and fourth.

However, the two wins in their last two meetings may give the Hampshire outfit the psychological edge going into Sunday’s 3pm kick-off.

Difficult to predict play-off final

Both of these teams are seeking an immediate return to the Premier League after relegation last year.

They are still essentially top flight clubs in so many ways, making it very difficult to decide who is the favourite.

The two wins over Leeds in the regular season could prove crucial to Southampton mentally.

However, the winner will likely come down to one moment of brilliance, and both sides have players capable of producing that kind of magic.