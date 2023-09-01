Leeds United take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.

After failing to win any of their opening three league games, the Whites picked up their first victory of the season with an impressive 4-3 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys came into the game sitting top of the table after three wins from their first three matches and they took the lead in the seventh minute when Joe Rodon diverted Kayden Jackson's cross into his own net, but the visitors quickly turned the game around with three goals in nine minutes from Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and debutant Joel Piroe putting them firmly in control.

Ipswich pulled one back before the break through Nathan Broadhead to set up an intriguing second half, but the Whites restored their two-goal advantage when Luis Sinisterra fired home in the 75th minute.

Conor Chaplin added a third for the hosts in the seventh minute of stoppage time, but Daniel Farke's side held on for all three points after a thrilling encounter.

However, Leeds suffered disappointment as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Salford City on Wednesday night, losing 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the Peninsula Stadium.

It has been a dismal start to the season for Wednesday and they currently sit bottom of the Championship after losing their first four league games, meaning that they are the only team in the EFL yet to pick up a point.

The Owls were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

Ike Ugbo put the Bluebirds ahead just after the break, but it seemed that Wednesday would get off the mark for the campaign when Barry Bannan equalised with a superb 20-yard strike in the 76th minute.

However, Ryan Wintle's penalty in the eighth minute of stoppage time sealed the victory for the hosts, awarded after Will Vaulks handled the ball in the area.

Pressure increased further on Owls manager Xisco Munoz after his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup after losing 5-4 on penalties to League Two outfit Mansfield Town following a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

A trip to face a Leeds side that look to have finally found their feet does not look like an inviting next fixture for Wednesday.

What did David Prutton say?

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton is expecting another difficult afternoon for the Owls, predicting a 2-0 win for Leeds.

"Well. If last week’s win was anything to go by, Leeds fans are in for a treat this season. That front four in its current guise looks incredible," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, haven’t picked up so much as a point yet. The only side to lose all four this season. I can’t see it getting any better for them at Elland Road. Home win."

Will Leeds United beat Sheffield Wednesday?

Leeds certainly come into the game as strong favourites.

It was an outstanding result for the Whites at Ipswich on Saturday and as Prutton says, they have incredibly dangerous attacking options – assuming they can keep hold of them before tonight's deadline – which could cause plenty of problems for Wednesday.

The Owls have endured a poor start to the campaign and it is tough to see them getting anything at Elland Road.

It is a Yorkshire derby which will make it a hotly-contested affair, but it should be a comfortable victory for Leeds and it could potentially be a comprehensive one if they can replicate last weekend's performance.