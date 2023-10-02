Leeds United host Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday evening, with both sides in search of a victory to get back to winning ways.

The Whites had been unbeaten in six games prior to the defeat over the weekend to Southampton. QPR themselves were beaten by the same scoreline in a 3-1 home defeat at Loftus Road to Coventry City.

Rangers have failed to win since September 2nd when they beat Middlesbrough 2-0, and languish at the wrong end of the table at present. They are 22nd with just two wins and two draws in their opening nine games in the Championship.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and are now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

It's another stern test for Gareth Ainsworth's side, who head to Elland Road to play a side unbeaten in their home games so far this season. Leeds beat Watford 3-0 in their last game on their own turf.

A win could take a Leeds side back into the play-offs, whereas a vital three points could see QPR put some daylight between them and the relegation zone.

Early Leeds United v QPR team news

QPR are expected to be without defender Morgan Fox in West Yorkshire. The 30-year-old sustained a knee injury in the R’s 3-1 loss at home to Coventry City in their last outing. Fox has been virtually ever-present so far and has made eight appearances for the West London outfit so far.

The defender was replaced by Jake Clarke-Salter and is not expected to be available for the midweek trip to Leeds. He also currently looks doubtful for next Saturday’s home match against Blackburn. Rangers do have alternative options, withJimmy Dunne fit again after injury and new signing Reggie Cannon also in contention as well as Clarke-Salter.

QPR could also return Jack Colback to the lineup after he served the final game of his three-match suspension against Coventry City for his red card against Sunderland. Barring Fox and any further injury issues, Ainsworth may opt to go with the same team for the game against Coventry.

Lyndon Dykes started the clash but Sinclair Armstrong is a possible player to return to the XI after his assist from the bench against the Sky Blues.

The hosts, on the other hand, have been struggling with issues all over the pitch for much of the season. Joe Rodon returned to the bench against Southampton from his suspension, but was not brought back into the side and remained an unused substitute.

However, Farke may ring the changes following their disappointing loss last time out, which may see Rodon return. Patrick Bamford is also back in action, having briefly had a cameo from the bench at St. Mary's.

Prior to that game, Farke said on Bamford: “Well, he obviously isn’t in the perfect rhythm because he hasn’t played a game since the second to last pre-season game. So, obviously not there 100%, but one week further ahead in team training.

While Bamford may be about to return, Leeds will be without Willy Gnonto, as he’s had a “quite successful operation”, according to Farke and remains out. While the German also confirmed that Junior Firpo has suffered a setback with a hip issue and Djed Spence remains out of the game and possibly for another five or six weeks.

Stuart Dallas also remains a long-term absentee, dating back to last season. However, he is "improving" all the time, according to Farke. The Northern Irish international is back in full training with the first-team squad.

What time does Leeds United v QPR kick-off?

Leeds v QPR will take place on Wednesday 2nd October 2023 – 19:45 (UK), and is part of the second round of midweek fixtures in the Championship this season.

The full list of fixtures for gameweek ten in the Championship is as follows:

03/10/2023 19:45 Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town

03/10/2023 19:45 Ipswich Town v Hull City

03/10/2023 19:45 Middlesbrough v Cardiff City

03/10/2023 19:45 Plymouth Argyle v Millwall

03/10/2023 20:00 Stoke City v Southampton

03/10/2023 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

04/10/2023 19:45 Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers

04/10/2023 19:45 Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers

04/10/2023 19:45 Leicester City v Preston North End

04/10/2023 19:45 Sunderland v Watford

04/10/2023 19:45 Swansea City v Norwich City

04/10/2023 20:00 Rotherham United v Bristol City

Are tickets still available for Leeds United v QPR?

The nature of the game including a Leeds side who are selling out at a fast rate for every game at the moment has meant that availability has run out for home fans, but there are still hospitality tickets available on the Leeds website, here.

Will Leeds v QPR be shown on TV?

The game has not been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel, with Stoke City v Southampton and Rotherham United v Bristol City the televised Championship games for the midweek games. However, ALL games can be found on the red button.

Is there a live stream for Leeds United against QPR?

The fixture will be shown on the red button but not on the Sky Go app, with Stoke and Rotherham's fixtures the only two available via the app. A full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV the day after, though.