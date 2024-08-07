Leeds United host Portsmouth at Elland Road, with Pompey playing their first Championship fixture in over 12 years in the season opener for John Mousinho's side.

Daniel Farke's men are looking to bounce back up to the top-flight at the second time of asking, having narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-offs last season.

Although it ended in heartbreak by finishing third in the Championship with an impressive 90 points last season, it saw them narrowly miss out on automatic promotion, and they will be hoping for a winning start as Leeds aim for Premier League promotion this season.

It's Leeds' first fixture against Portsmouth since a 0-0 draw in February 2012, with the League One champions hopeful of a successful return to the second tier after 12 years away.

Despite the disappointment and departures, there is an air of optimism surrounding Leeds as they enter the new season. In part, that is because Leeds have made astute signings to bolster their squad.

There is no stopping Portsmouth's current positivity after winning the League One title at a canter last year, with Mousinho's side seldom tasting defeat in the league.

That wave of confidence and momentum is something they will be looking to ride, but their opening fixture could not be much more difficult. His side have a number of issues in terms of injuries, but that has not deterred their fans' excitement whatsoever.

Early Leeds United v Portsmouth team news

As the new season kicks off, all eyes will be on young striker Mateo Joseph. The promising forward showed glimpses of his potential in the latter half of last season but has never started a league game for Leeds up to this point.

Farke could opt for the young striker, as he has the majority of his playing squad available for selection. That's despite Patrick Bamford missing much of pre-season, with Leeds managing his workload after an injury at the back-end of last season.

Bamford was absent for the last few games of 2023/24 due to bruising on his knee, which was causing him difficulty in extending his leg, and then seemed to have become a bigger issue than was first thought.

He may be eased back into action over the coming weeks, meaning Joel Piroe or Joseph will begin up front, with Georginio Rutter expected to play just behind the centre-forward.

Farke will likely opt with as much continuity as possible against Portsmouth, which Leeds are largely able to field through a number of players remaining from last season. However, one new signing did limp off during their final pre-season game.

Jayden Bogle took a knock to the knee against Valencia, but Farke has described the issue as a minor dead leg problem, meaning he is set to start in their back five alongside Illan Meslier, Junior Firpo, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon.

Joe Rothwell may be pushing Ilia Gruev to be part of the starting midfield duo with Ethan Ampadu - the recently appointed club captain for 2024/25, whilst Dan James and Willy Gnonto are the likeliest pair of wingers on the flanks following Crysencio Summerville's exit.

As for Portsmouth, their main centre-forward of last season is set to miss the start of the new campaign at the very least as he prepares for heart surgery, following a concern picked up by the medical team recently. That will see Kusini Yengi start as the key attacking threat for Portsmouth up front.

The loss of key loanees such as Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson may well be felt as well, but Portsmouth have plenty of issues throughout their side. Tom McIntyre is still sidelined by injury, and Regan Poole is yet to return to full training following his ACL, while Sean Raggett has departed and left Mousinho thin in terms of defensive options.

That leaves ex-Leeds utility man Conor Shaughnessy to play in the heart of their defence, and he is likely to be partnered by Ryley Towler as the centre-back to combat Leeds’ attacking threat.

Shaughnessy won Players’ Player of the Season in recognition of consistently outstanding displays operating at centre-back and will bring a set-piece threat for Pompey. The alternative selection at Elland Road could consist of right-backs Zak Swanson or Jordan Williams as emergency central defenders, as previously witnessed during pre-season.

Connor Ogilvie can operate there but with the only other left-back, Jacob Farrell, currently injured, it is unlikely that Mousinho opts for that at centre-back. New signing Farrell will also be an absentee after picking up a knock to the knee in a recent training session.

Fellow newcomer Josh Murphy is expected to be a key player if they are to consolidate their Championship status, and he remains a doubt after receiving a strong challenge in their recent friendly against Charlton Athletic.

According to The News, Mousinho is optimistic that he may be available to travel to Elland Road, but it is described as "touch and go" for the weekend's opening fixture.

Leeds v Portsmouth kick-off time

Leeds against Portsmouth will take place on Saturday 10th August 2024 – 12:30 (UK).

The full list of fixtures for the opening gameweek of the Championship is as follows:

09/08/2024 20:00 - Blackburn Rovers v Derby County

09/08/2024 20:00 - Preston North End v Sheffield United

10/08/2024 12:30 - Cardiff City v Sunderland

10/08/2024 12:30 - Hull City v Bristol City

10/08/2024 12:30 - Leeds United v Portsmouth

10/08/2024 12:30 - Middlesbrough v Swansea City

10/08/2024 12:30 - Millwall v Watford

10/08/2024 12:30 - Oxford United v Norwich City

10/08/2024 12:30 - Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion

10/08/2024 12:30 - Stoke City v Coventry City

11/08/2024 16:00 - Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle

12/08/2024 20:00 - Luton Town v Burnley

Ticket availability for Leeds United v Portsmouth

Unsurprisingly, Leeds have sold out their home allocation. Meanwhile, for Portsmouth's first game back in the second tier, they have also sold out their away allocation, despite being granted extra seats in a second batch of tickets.

Leeds v Portsmouth TV channel and live stream

The game will be broadcast on Sky's new Sky+ channel, with every game in the second tier available to watch this weekend. The live games on the Sky Sports Football channel are Blackburn Rovers v Derby County, Oxford United v Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle, and Luton Town v Burnley.

A full match replay of the game should be uploaded to each club's website the day after the game as well for members and subscribers.