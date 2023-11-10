Leeds United face Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road on Saturday and will be looking to build on their win against Leicester City last time out.

The Whites have won in five of the last six games, with a 1-0 loss to Stoke City the only blip on their record since the start of October.

They edged a tight affair against the Foxes in a 1-0 away win thanks to a second half goal from Georginio Rutter, but it is at Elland Road where they have been strongest this season.

Daniel Farke's side are the only team left unbeaten at home in the division this campaign, with four wins and three draws at in West Yorkshire - highlighting the size of the task at hand for Steven Schumacher, who's team have the third-worst away record in the Championship.

They welcome Plymouth Argyle, who they have not faced since 2007 when they did the league double but were ultimately relegated to League One. Plymouth themselves have shown flashes of real quality in their return to the second tier of English football this season, but conceding goals remains a big issue, too.

They have scored one more than Leeds this season in the league with 26 goals, whilst also conceding 25 in the process. That has meant they have seen more goals in their fixtures than any other side in the Championship aside from Norwich City.

Their last fixture summed up their chaotic nature as a side at present, with a 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough at Home Park. Goals from Bali Mumba, Finn Azaz, and Morgan Whittaker saw them collect a draw on their own patch in a back-and-forth game.

It was a Leeds loanee who scored the third for Boro, with Sam Greenwood notching against the League One champions.

A win for the visitors could put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three, whilst a Leeds victory could close the gap on Ipswich and Leicester further.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 3 Leeds United 15 8 4 3 +10 28 19 Plymouth Argyle 15 4 4 7 +1 16

Early Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle team news

Both sides are struggling with multiple injury woes at present. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Farke revealed that Leeds will be without the ever-present Pascal Struijk at centre-back, who has been a crucial player and captain for them this season. He has a double hernia which requires surgery and will keep him out until after the international break.

Djed Spence is still recovering from a knee issue sustained in the game against Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the season, whilst a bout of tonsillitis has set him back somewhat but he is in the final stages of his rehabilitation now, according to Farke.

Stuart Dallas remains out despite being back in training. The Northern Irishman has not played competitively for Leeds since April 2022. Joe Gelhardt has fractured his hand, and Jamie Shackleton is out with a glute issue.

Patrick Bamford could be in contention but has missed training this week with illness, and Charlie Cresswell has also missed some of training as well, due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, according to Plymouth Live, they will continue to be without attacking duo Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie, who both were struck with hamstring issues in defeat to Ipswich Town recently.

They are both expected to be back after the international break, with the trip to Yorkshire coming too soon, whilst Mickel Miller's fifth booking of the campaign has already left Schumacher with a real headache for his left-back spot.

Brendan Galloway and Saxon Earley remain absentees in defence, but Callum Wright returned from his own injury issues with a cameo against Middlesbrough and he's likely to feature once more from the bench.

Schumacher said: "Mustapha is out jogging on the grass. Ryan Hardie has been the same. Mustapha is still slightly ahead. We are probably going to see him before we see Ryan.

"Ryan wants to play in the Sunderland game. He has got his eye on that. We will just see how he goes. Gareth is very big on treating the player and going with the symptoms.

"He trusts his instinct on that and I trust Gareth 100 per cent. Hopefully we see them both not too long. Mustapha maybe Sunderland, Ryan maybe just after that."

However, the good news for them is that key player and goalkeeper Michael Cooper has been back between the sticks for the last four games and looking sharp after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for much of the last year.

What time does Leeds United v Plymouth kick-off?

Leeds v Plymouth Argyle will take place on Saturday 11th November 2023 – 15:00 (UK).

The full list of fixtures for gameweek 16 in the Championship is as follows:

10/11/2023 20:00 Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End

11/11/2023 12:30 Sunderland v Birmingham City

11/11/2023 15:00 Cardiff City v Norwich City

11/11/2023 15:00 Coventry City v Stoke City

11/11/2023 15:00 Hull City v Huddersfield Town

11/11/2023 15:00 Ipswich Town v Swansea City

11/11/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

11/11/2023 15:00 Middlesbrough v Leicester City

11/11/2023 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City

11/11/2023 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall

11/11/2023 15:00 Southampton v West Bromwich Albion

11/11/2023 15:00 Watford v Rotherham United

Are tickets still available for Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle?

The nature of the game including a Leeds side who are selling out at a fast rate for every game at the moment has meant that availability has almost run out for home fans, but there are still some left and hospitality tickets available on the Leeds website, here.

Plymouth Argyle: Annual wage bill and current highest earner at the club

Will Leeds v Plymouth be shown on TV?

The game has not been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel.

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End on Friday and Sunderland hosting Birmingham City on Saturday are the televised Championship games this weekend.

Is there a live stream for Leeds against Plymouth?

The fixture will not be shown anywhere for UK fans due to the Saturday 3pm blackout. A full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV the day after, though.