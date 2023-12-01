Highlights Leeds United returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Swansea City after a frustrating draw with Rotherham United.

Middlesbrough responded to their defeat at Bristol City with a dominant 4-0 win over Preston North End.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts an entertaining game with a 3-2 win for Leeds, highlighting their strong form and Boro's vulnerability defensively.

Leeds United take on Middlesbrough in the Championship at Elland Road on Saturday.

After being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by struggling Rotherham United on Friday night, the Whites returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home victory over Swansea City on Wednesday night.

It was an eventful start to the game, with Dan James having a goal ruled out for offside for the hosts before the Swans took the lead inside the first minute through Jamie Paterson's superb chip.

However, the visitors' advantage did not last long, and Leeds equalised just three minutes later when Joel Piroe latched on to Crysencio Summerville's through ball and slotted past Carl Rushworth.

The Whites went ahead just before half time when Georginio Rutter delightfully controlled Ethan Ampadu's long ball and fired home, and they added a third in the 61st minute through Dan James' close-range finish to seal all three points.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit third in the table, seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and eight points behind leaders Leicester City.

Middlesbrough responded to Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Bristol City with an emphatic 4-0 win over Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was a dominant performance from Boro, and they took the lead in the 16th minute when Matt Crooks' pass set up Isaiah Jones, who slotted home, and they doubled their advantage when Rav van den Berg converted Dan Barlaser's corner.

Jones scored his second just before the break to put Boro firmly in control, and while the second half was less eventful, Alex Bangura added a fourth in stoppage time with his first goal for the club.

Michael Carrick's side are 10th in the table, three points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 30th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 18 6 27 10 Middlesbrough 18 3 27 11 Sunderland 18 7 26 12 Bristol City 18 0 25 13 Watford 18 4 24 14 Norwich City 18 -3 23 15 Coventry City 18 2 22 16 Birmingham City 18 -4 22

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes it will be an entertaining game between Leeds and Boro, predicting a 3-2 win for the Whites.

"Leeds bounced back brilliantly to beat Swansea in midweek. Much-needed after what happened at Rotherham in their previous game. They are looking up at the top two in menacing fashion," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Middlesbrough took Preston apart on Tuesday night. They needed that after the frustration at Bristol City on Saturday. There will be goals here, but a home win."

Will Leeds United beat Middlesbrough?

It looks set to be a thrilling encounter at Elland Road on Saturday, and Leeds come into the game as slight favourites.

The Whites are unbeaten at home this season, and Boro have been vulnerable defensively on the road so far, conceding 19 goals in nine away games.

Boro are depleted at the back with Darragh Lenihan out for the season, and with Carrick revealing that Dael Fry and Lukas Engel are both doubtful, Leeds will look to take advantage.

Both sides play attractive, attacking football, so there are likely to be goals, but the Whites could just have enough quality to edge it.