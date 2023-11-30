Leeds United face Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Saturday and will be looking to win their seventh home league game in a row.

The Whites have won seven of the last nine games in the league and are the in-form Championship team in that period. Daniel Farke's side will be hoping to close the gap on Ipswich Town and Leicester City further this weekend.

Middlesbrough are also in much better form recently, after a difficult start to the season. Michael Carrick's team lost five and drew two of their first seven games in the league but have lost just two of the last 11 Championship games since then.

Leeds won their last game in a mid-week win over Swansea City, and Boro blew away their opposition with a 4-0 defeat of Preston North End at the Riverside on Tuesday evening.

The clash on Saturday is the first of eight games in 31 days for both sides in what is a busy festive schedule in the second tier of English football.

A win for the visitors could take them a step closer to the play-offs, whilst a Leeds victory could close the gap on Ipswich and Leicester further inside the automatic promotion places.

Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 3 Leeds United 18 10 5 3 +13 35 10 Middlesbrough 15 8 3 7 +3 27

Early Leeds United v Middlesbrough team news

Leeds aren't just in a strong position in the league table, but Farke has a strong hand in terms of personnel as well. Their only notable first-team absentee at the moment is Stuart Dallas, who continues his rehabilitation from a serious leg break in April 2022 against Manchester City.

Djed Spence has returned to full training after recovering from a knee issue sustained in training after the game against Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the season, which was his first and only appearance for the club. He was an unused substitute in the win against Swansea in his first appearance in a matchday squad since gameweek five for Leeds.

The 23-year-old could be in line for a second appearance and will be itching to do so against his former employers. Meanwhile, Luke Ayling is fit, but Farke admitted in a post-match press conference that leaving him out of the squad altogether was one of the hardest decisions he has ever had to make.

He otherwise has a full squad to choose from and further difficult decisions to make for what looks like another difficult test for his team.

On the other hand, Carrick is struggling with injury issues all over the park. The ex-Manchester United player has seen Lukas Engel succumb to injury as the latest player on the treatment table.

His replacement, Alex Bangura, came in at left-back and scored the fourth against Preston. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Preston clash, he confirmed Riley McGree and Marcus Forss are being closely monitored and are nearing a return - both have been injured since October.

Matt Clarke made his return from the bench against Preston but may be unlikely to start yet after a long-term absence, whilst Sam Greenwood is ineligible against his parent club.

Boro's chief was also served with two fresh and major injury blows, as Dael Fry and Hayden Hackney missed out on Tuesday and are unlikely to be involved in West Yorkshire.

"They both felt niggles towards the end of the game on Saturday - Hayden in his groin, Dael his hamstring," said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

Anfernee Dijksteel came into the team and is expected to retain his place at right-back, with Rav van den Berg shifting into the centre.

What time does Leeds United v Middlesbrough kick-off?

Leeds v Middlesbrough will take place on Saturday 2nd December 2023 – 15:00 (UK).

The full list of fixtures for gameweek 19 in the Championship is as follows:

01/12/2023 20:00 Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers

02/12/2023 12:30 West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

02/12/2023 15:00 Birmingham City v Rotherham United

02/12/2023 15:00 Hull City v Watford

02/12/2023 15:00 Ipswich Town v Coventry City

02/12/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Middlesbrough

02/12/2023 15:00 Millwall v Sunderland

02/12/2023 15:00 Plymouth Argyle v Stoke City

02/12/2023 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers

02/12/2023 15:00 Southampton v Cardiff City

02/12/2023 15:00 Swansea City v Huddersfield Town

03/12/2023 13:30 Bristol City v Norwich City

Are tickets still available for Leeds United v Middlesbrough?

The nature of the game including a Leeds side who are selling out at a fast rate for every game at the moment has meant that availability has almost run out for home fans, but there are still some left and hospitality tickets available on the Leeds website, here. Away tickets have sold out.

Will Leeds v Middlesbrough be shown on TV?

The game has not been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football or Main Event channels.

Preston North End v QPR on Friday evening and West Brom v Leicester on Saturday are the televised Championship games this weekend.

Is there a live stream for Leeds against Boro?

The fixture will not be shown anywhere for UK fans due to the Saturday 3pm blackout. A full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV the day after, though.