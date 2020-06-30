Leeds United v Luton Town: Predicted line-ups, team news, stats & more

Football League World will be live from Elland Road this evening as Leeds United look to take another step towards automatic promotion as they host Luton Town.

Leeds are fighting a very different battle to Luton in the Championship this season, with these two sides separated by 21 teams and 35 points heading into this evening.

However, this is the Championship and we’ve become accustomed to expect the unexpected.

Marcelo Bielsa watched his side dispatch Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road on Saturday, but Luton picked up a surprise away win on the same afternoon, beating Swansea City to continue their good form and show life in the fight for survival under Nathan Jones.

Given both these sides are going Saturday-Tuesday this week as the game schedule intensifies, expect changes from both and look out for the battle of the playmakers in West Yorkshire.

Pablo Hernandez returned to produce a midfield masterclass in the second-half against Fulham on Saturday, whilst Izzy Brown returns to Elland Road for the first time since his failed loan move last season.

That gives this fixture a little bit of needle, as does Bielsa v Jones, with the latter one of only a few to get the better of the Leeds head-coach (albeit with Stoke City) since he arrived in England in 2018.

Bielsa’s side retain their favourite tag, however, and if the table stays true to itself, this look a home banker.

Yet, the Championship likes to spring up a couple of surprise results, particularly at this stage of the season, with Luton looking to provide an unlikely bump in the road as Leeds aim to take another step towards the Premier League.