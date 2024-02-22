One of the most mouth-watering clashes of the season is set to take place as Leeds United host Leicester City.

Leeds have been in excellent form in 2024, winning all of their league games and progressing through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Their form has allowed them to overtake Ipswich Town and Southampton - and they now sit second in the Championship table.

Their league position is no surprise considering they have a very strong squad and their boss Daniel Farke is a serial winner in this division.

Leicester have also done very well this term - and sit at the top of the table despite their defeat against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Their loss against Boro came as a bit of a shock considering how ruthless they have been during the 2023/24 campaign, but this setback was no disaster.

They will want to secure all three points at Elland Road and ahead of this clash, we have the information you need to know.

The latest team news ahead of Leeds United v Leicester City

Jaidon Anthony is back for the hosts and Patrick Bamford could also be in contention, although it's not certain he will be back in time for this clash in West Yorkshire.

Sam Byram and Pascal Struijk look destined to miss this game though, potentially along with Karl Darlow, who may not be too much of a miss considering Illan Meslier has been Farke's number one this term.

After his African Cup of Nations campaign, Kelechi Iheanacho could return which would be a big boost for the Foxes ahead of such a massive tie, but it's unclear whether Ben Nelson will be back in time.

One man who will definitely be absent for this game though is Wilfred Ndidi, who may not be back until April.

TV/live stream options for the Leeds United v Leicester City game

Considering this is such a big game, it's no surprise that Sky Sports have chosen to broadcast this match.

It will be live on the Sky Sports Football channel - and subscribers to the broadcaster can also view this game on the Sky Sports app.

For Leeds fans wanting to listen on the radio, BBC Radio Leeds has your coverage.

And Leicester fans who can't make it to Elland Road can listen on BBC Radio Leicester, with that station providing Foxes-specific coverage.

Ticket availability and prices for Leeds United v Leicester City

Leicester have sold out their allocation at Elland Road, with 2,916 supporters set to make the trip to West Yorkshire.

Adults were charged £30, with those 65 and over and U23s forking out £28, whilst fans under the age of 19 paid £20 or less.

Leeds supporters have to fork out a fair amount too, with this being a 'category A' fixture.

This could mean those in the adult section, who are non-season ticket holders, could fork out as much as £47.

All home ticket prices for the Whites' fans are stated here, with prices differing depending on what age bracket you are in and what stand you are sitting in.

Leeds United v Leicester City kick-off time

This game gets underway on Friday evening at 8pm, which is no shock considering this clash is on live TV.

There is another second-tier clash happening the same evening, with Coventry City v Preston North End kicking off at 7:45pm.

And in League One, it could be a crucial game for Cheltenham Town as they travel to Wigan Athletic. That match also gets underway at 7:45pm as the Robins look to escape the drop.