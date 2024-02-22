Highlights Leeds United's excellent form in 2024 has propelled them to second in the Championship table.

Leeds' unbeaten run at Elland Road poses a tough challenge for Leicester City in their upcoming clash.

Injury concerns for key players like Byram and Bamford may impact Leeds' lineup against Leicester.

Arguably the biggest game of the season in the EFL so far is to take place at Elland Road on Friday when Leeds United host Leicester City.

Leeds have been in excellent form in 2024, winning all but one of their 11 games in all competitions, including eight league wins in a row during that time.

Their breathtaking form has allowed them to overtake Ipswich Town and Southampton in the race for automatic promotion and they now sit second in the Championship table.

The clash against Leicester provides them an opportunity to apply further pressure on those chasing them down, but also, to cut the gap to the table-toppers to just six points with 12 games remaining.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands - February 22nd) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 33 43 78 2 Leeds United 33 35 69 3 Ipswich Town 33 21 69 4 Southampton 33 24 67

Although the Foxes have also done very well this term, they lost against Middlesbrough last weekend. Interestingly, Leicester have only lost two games in a row all season, and the last time began with defeat to Boro before facing Leeds.

The Whites won 1-0 on that occasion, and are looking for a league double against Enzo Maresca. Leeds are unbeaten at Elland Road this season, and have recorded 12 wins from their last 13 league games at home, highlighting the size of the task for the away side.

Leeds United team news

Farke may be without key players, such as Sam Byram and Patrick Bamford, whilst Pascal Struijk and Stuart Dallas are longer-term absentees. It is, though, Bamford causing the main headache, having dropped out of the warm-up ahead of a 4-0 win at Swansea City. Prior to that calf issue, the one-cap England international had been featuring regularly in the starting line-up ahead of Joel Piroe.

Predicted Leeds United XI v Leicester

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of that ninth win in a row. Could he make some changes from the win over Plymouth Argyle last time out?

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's go-to goalkeeper this season, featuring in almost every Championship fixture so far, and should continue to do so all season if he remains fit.

He picked up a suspension over the festive period but has been back between the sticks ever since and his clean sheets lately have placed him first in the overall league rankings.

RB: Archie Gray

Djed Spence's return to Spurs and Luke Ayling's departure to Middlesbrough, alongside Sam Byram's recent injury, have left Farke short of options at right-back before Connor Roberts sealing a deadline day switch.

However, Roberts is likely to be integrated slowly, and has only featured from the bench so far, meaning Gray should retain the right-back berth ahead of the ex-Swansea man. Although, that may not last much longer now, with Roberts likely to make his full debut very soon and begin to start games there regularly at some stage.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been imperious for Leeds since signing on loan from Tottenham and will always start on the right-side at the heart of Leeds' defence when fit.

Rodon's partner has chopped and changed a fair amount lately, but Struijk has been the best pairing alongside the Welshman, despite recent clean sheets and a long unbeaten streak. Friday's test will be their sternest yet.

CB: Ethan Ampadu

With Struijk out with that adductor issue, Farke has been reluctant to select either Liam Cooper or Charlie Cresswell and has instead opted for Ethan Ampadu to be deployed alongside Rodon.

Ampadu has featured impressively in midfield this season, but he is capable of playing at centre-half and has been as consistent there in recent outings, and should form an all-Welsh pairing alongside Rodon on Friday once again.

LB: Junior Firpo

The shortage of options on the left-hand side for Leeds will likely see Firpo remain in the starting line-up, having impressed in an attacking sense well so far, but it is likely to be more difficult for the left-back under the lights at Elland Road.

He has contributed heavily to Leeds' good run of form and has looked like a very useful player in the build up in Byram's absence. The Spaniard has made the position his own recently but Abdul Fatawu will certainly keep him busy, should he start.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara is another to have made his position his own. With Gray filling in at right-back, and Ampadu also in the defence, he's an automatic pick in the double-pivot.

He has grown into his role and is one of the most senior players in the starting line-up week-to-week, with experience likely to be crucial during the run-in through the second half of the campaign. His ball-carrying and retention is crucial to sustaining Leeds' attacks.

CM: Ilia Gruev

Ampadu’s minutes have not been managed particularly well, but recent absentees at centre-back have given Farke the chance to assess one of his other new midfield signings this summer.

Gruev's retention is also crucial, with his metronomic passing keeping Leeds ticking over, and he has been one of Leeds' best performers over the last month during recent starts, bossing things in midfield. The battle in the centre of the park could be where the game is won or lost on Friday night.

RW: Willy Gnonto

Despite Gnonto performing well in cameos recently, and the presence of Jaidon Anthony in the squad, it's James who has nailed down the right-wing berth.

However, despite James returning to fitness, Gnonto has arguably been the team's most in-form player of late and proved a major point for Farke. He has scored or assisted six times in the last five games and should keep James out of the team for now.

CAM: Georginio Rutter

Rutter has been superb leading the line for Farke, linking with Gnonto, James, Joel Piroe, and Crysencio Summerville expertly with his range of passing, immense vision, and wonderful tight control. He is another key player and has contributed regularly, with 12 assists and seven goals already.

Roles are more important than positions, but his best performances lately have come in the line of three behind the striker, and not as the primary centre-forward, with his interplay and combination crucial. He scored and assisted against Plymouth, whilst also netting the winner in the reverse fixture against Maresca's side, too.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville is arguably Leeds' best player and key attacker. He's scored 16 goals and created a further nine assists this season from the left-wing, cementing him as Farke's go-to winger out of the four options available.

Summerville can do little wrong at the moment. He is one of the most feared wingers in the league currently. If the Whites are to claim victory, it will likely come from a moment of magic from the Dutchman, or from Rutter, who shares a good relationship with one another in attack.

CF: Joel Piroe

In his last seven starts and two substitute appearances, Bamford has five goals and two assists. All of those have come in 2024 and highlight the need for him to maintain his place when hot in front of goal, but he is a doubt for the game, despite Farke explaining that there is a small chance he could be risked for the game.

His line-leading qualities offer something different to Piroe, who has mostly had to settle for a place on the bench. However, the Dutchman has collected a goal and an assist in the last two in Bamford's absence, and proved that he and Rutter are a fruitful pairing earlier in the season as well, including during the win at the King Power.

It makes sense for Farke to not take the risk here, but Bamford's time will come again soon.