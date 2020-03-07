Leeds United v Huddersfield Town: Predicted line-ups, team news, stats & more

Football League World will be live from Elland Road this afternoon as Leeds United host Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds find themselves in blistering form in the Championship’s promotion race, having won four on the spin and kept four clean sheets in that time. That’s allowed them to maintain a five-point gap to Fulham and the chasing-pack in the play-offs.

This weekend they are looking to keep that run going against a Huddersfield Town side also in decent form, despite fighting a very different battle in the Championship to their Yorkshire rivals.

Danny Cowley’s side have won back-to-back fixtures to ease their relegation fears, with the Town boss knowing that the scalp of Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds this weekend would only add to their chances of Championship football next season.

As our graphic shows, with both sides on a decent run of form, changes in personnel are unlikely, with there every chance that Leeds could be unchanged from the win over Hull City last weekend.

Adam Forshaw and Jean-Kevin Augustin are Leeds’ absentees, whilst Kiko Casilla also continues his eight-game suspension, leaving Illan Meslier to retain the gloves.

Despite Huddersfield also picking up a win last weekend, Cowley might make a couple of changes. Steve Mounie and Juninho Bacuna both stepped off the bench to score against Charlton Athletic, with that pair offering a little bit more physicality to Town’s attack.

Getting that pair in the side alongside Karlan Grant allows Cowley to take a look at his most prolific players so far this season, who will undoubtedly carry a goal threat against a side that haven’t conceded in four.

That stern recent defensive record, coupled with some clinical finishing, sees Leeds as heavy favourites in the West Yorkshire derby, but Bielsa will be wary of the improvement Huddersfield are making under Cowley.

Additionally, it is derby day, and although Bielsa’s style of football never surrenders to this cliché, form and league standings could well go out of the window when it comes to the result.