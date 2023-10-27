Leeds United will be the firm favourites heading into tomorrow afternoon's clash against Huddersfield Town.

They won't be short of motivation to get three points on the board following their defeat against Stoke City, with Patrick Bamford's penalty proving to be crucial at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke may have secured a win against Sunderland last weekend, but they haven't started the season well and this is a key reason why the Whites will have been disappointed to have left Staffordshire empty-handed.

League Standings Team P GD Pts 3 Leeds United 13 6 22 21 Huddersfield Town 13 -10 14

The Terriers, meanwhile, are at the opposite end of the table and will be desperate to get three points on the board to ease their relegation fears. Replacing John Eustace with Wayne Rooney was a risk at Birmingham City, but so was replacing Neil Warnock with Darren Moore at Huddersfield, something that hasn't been covered as much in the media.

A 4-0 home defeat against Cardiff City last time out wasn't ideal for them - and they will be hoping to turn things around at Elland Road in the early kick-off.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in this clash, but we have some important information for you ahead of this game.

What is the latest team news ahead of Leeds United v Huddersfield Town?

Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Glen Kamara could all return to the first 11 for the hosts, if Dutchman Summerville can push through the pain barrier.

Leo Hjelde wasn't in the matchday squad against Stoke in midweek, but doesn't seem to be far away from making a return.

Junior Firpo, Djed Spence and Stuart Dallas look set to remain out of action though.

For the visitors, Ollie Turton doesn't look set to be involved as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Josh Ruffels, David Kasumu, Danny Ward, Loick Ayina and Pat Jones weren't involved in the last game as they continue their recoveries from their respective injuries - and it remains to be seen whether any of them will be fit enough to be involved this weekend.

Is there a live stream for the Leeds United v Huddersfield Town game?

Even though this game kicks off early, Sky Sports have decided not to show this clash.

However, the 12:30pm start time means this game is available to watch, with supporters able to purchase an LUTV match pass for £10.

iFollow are also showing this match for £10, with this being advertised on Huddersfield's website.

Leeds United v Huddersfield Town match tickets

Considering this game is a short trip for Huddersfield supporters, it isn't a major surprise that they have sold out their allocation.

Still, they have to be commended for their support considering results haven't been the best this term.

For the home supporters, this is a Category A game and again, this isn't a huge shock considering this is a derby game.

Tickets are as much as £47 for adults, with concessions paying up to £32, those aged 16-18 forking out as much as £24 and juniors under 16 paying a maximum of £22, with those under 11 paying less.

What time does the Leeds United v Huddersfield Town game kick off?

This game is the early kick-off in the Championship, with this clash getting underway at 12:30pm. Southampton v Bristol City kicks off at the same time, as Russell Martin's side look to continue their promotion push.

All other second-tier games that are being played tomorrow start at 3pm.