Leeds United v Huddersfield Town: 5 key battles to look out for at Elland Road

Leeds United are preparing to face Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday, eager to extend their lead in the automatic promotion places with another vital win, while the Terriers are looking to stave off the drop.

It has been a season of starkly contrasting fortunes in West Yorkshire for both Leeds United and Huddersfield Town as they sit at complete opposite ends of the table ahead of their derby on Saturday.

Leeds came into this season looking to secure automatic promotion after narrowly missing out last season, while Huddersfield entered this game looking to pick up the pieces of their relegation from the Premier League in 2018/19, with both sides starting this season as they finished the last.

The Whites have been sitting pretty in and around the top two for the vast majority of the season and have never been out of the play-off places while the Terriers have been thrust into a relegation battle for the second season running under Danny Cowley.

The last time these two faced off was in early December at the John Smith’s Stadium where goals from Gjanni Alioski and Pablo Hernandez sealed a 2-0 win for the visitors to keep up their winning run at the time.

Now, with Elland Road the setting, both sides come into the game with their confidence sky-high after 4-0 wins against Hull City and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Danny Cowley will be eager to get a win over their Yorkshire rivals and the Terriers travel to Elland Road with a good record there in recent years.

Here, we take a look at five key battles to look out for as Leeds face off with Huddersfield…

Patrick Bamford v Richard Stearman

The Leeds forward has been in poor goalscoring form this season as he struggles to convert chances as efficiently as he should be, meaning he only has 12 league goals to his name this season despite having enough service to double that number.

Meanwhile, the Terriers centre-back has been a solid addition to Cowley’s squad from Sheffield United, covering the injury to Tommy Elphick very well alongside Christopher Schindler.

Bamford’s work off the ball has been exceptional this season despite his lack of goals and he has been a thorn in the side of every centre-back he has played against.

His work against Hull City might not have yielded anything in the way of chances but it paved the way for Tyler Roberts to take advantage of a lot of space in the final third.

Kalvin Phillips v Emile Smith-Rowe

The attacking midfielder has been a great asset to Cowley’s side since signing on-loan from Arsenal and added a lot of much-needed creativity to their attack in recent weeks.

Phillips, on the other hand, has arguably been the most important member of Marcelo Bielsa’s lineup since converting to a deeper role.

He has been vital in stopping Leeds’ opponents from creating much from open play and his distribution in possession is key to starting their attacks.

This will be one of the most important battles on the pitch as Smith-Rowe has a good chance to get a strong hold of proceedings if he can get the better of Phillips, while Leeds will be in with an even stronger chance of victory if Smith-Rowe is nullified.

Luke Ayling v Karlan Grant

Huddersfield’s top scorer this season has been a major reason for why they have been able to climb out of the relegation zone and two goals against his former club last weekend proved that in the 4-0 win.

Having played off the left-wing for most of the season, Grant will be coming up against one of the most consistent right-backs in the league in Luke Ayling.

Ayling has been in great form of late to help Leeds to restore their lead in the top two, with vital goals against Bristol City and Birmingham City being highlights of his good work, along with a hugely deflected goal against Hull City last time out.

Mateusz Klich v Lewis O’Brien

Klich and O’Brien have been vital cogs in both of these two’s organised setups, providing energy and enthusiasm all over the pitch and having a strong impact in both penalty areas.

Klich hasn’t been as sharp in front of goal this season with just four goals to his name but he has proven to be one of the key members of Bielsa’s squad as he is still yet to miss a league game since the Argentine was appointed.

Meanwhile, Lewis O’Brien has been an important fixture of Cowley’s setup since returning from his loan at Bradford City in the summer, offering a lot of impetus in the engine room for the Terriers.

With both teams looking to press high up the pitch, these two will be key to how the game pans out either way.

Helder Costa/Jack Harrison v Harry Toffolo/Danny Simpson

The Leeds wingers have been in stunning form recently and this was exemplified as they made the trip to Hull at the weekend, with both Harrison and Costa instrumental in every attack that Leeds constructed.

Despite neither scoring during the game, they were constantly creating chances and desperately unlucky not to score, with Costa registering the one assist between the two.

Toffolo and Simpson have been very solid recruitments for Cowley to strengthen their defensive structure on either side, with Toffolo, in particular, catching the eye and winning the Terriers’ Player of the Month award for February.

Once again, the battle between these players could go a long way to determining the outcome of the match as Toffolo and Simpson will be battling to stop the regular supply of crosses into the box.