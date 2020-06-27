Leeds United v Fulham: Predicted line-ups, team news, stats & more

Football League World will be live from Elland Road this afternoon as Leeds United host Fulham in a mammoth fixture in the Championship’s promotion race.

Leeds enter the weekend sitting second in the Championship table, looking to keep their automatic promotion push firmly on track after a bump in the road last weekend against Cardiff City.

That defeat for Leeds wasn’t too damaging, though, with Fulham failing to put the pressure on 24 hours earlier as they fell to a 2-0 scoreline against Brentford at Craven Cottage.

So, heading into this weekend it is as you were, with Leeds seven points ahead of Fulham and looking to make that 10. For Scott Parker, he knows he has to get one over Marcelo Bielsa for a second time this season to stand a realistic chance to getting into the top-two.

As our graphic shows, we are expecting Parker to field an attacking line-up at Elland Road, which features the returning Ivan Cavaleiro on the left of his 4-2-3-1 system.

He adds to a midfield unit, which including Tom Cairney, offers real goalscoring options. However, Leeds will know the main threat in their penalty area will come from Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has cruised past 20 goals already this season.

For the home side, then, we are expecting one change as Pablo Hernandez returns to contention.

Should Hernandez replace Tyler Roberts, Leeds are retreating to what looks like Bielsa’s strongest XI of the players he’s got available to him; a balanced personnel in a perfectly balanced system.

On home soil, Leeds are favourites to pick up the three points, but they have to overcome that setback in Cardiff last weekend and not enter the fixture with any lingering doubts.

In Fulham, and mainly Mitrovic, this is their biggest obstacle to overcome in their search for automatic promotion. Parker’s side have their own slip up to put right and know an against the odds victory will send panic through Bielsa’s squad.

No fans will be in attendance, but the Championship’s watchful eye will be on Elland Road.