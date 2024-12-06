Leeds United and Derby County are two fierce rivals in the Championship, and recent fixtures have thrown out a fair share of drama between the two clubs.

They faced each other four times in the 2018/19 season, with Marcelo Bielsa's side winning on both occasions in the league but becoming the first team to lose a play-off semi-final tie after leading in the first of the two clashes. A 4-2 win for Derby at Elland Road left Leeds in the Championship after narrowly finishing third in the regular season.

Leeds had the last laugh, though. Having secured promotion and the title just days before a trip to Pride Park a year later, Wayne Rooney, Louie Sibley and co. were forced to give the Whites a guard of honour. A somewhat hungover Leeds side ran out 3-1 winners, which sparked further wild celebrations despite no fans being present.

The clubs have always been huge rivals, even with Derby seeing Nottingham Forest and Leicester City as their primary rivals. Leeds, on the other hand, have a bitter rivalry with both Manchester United and Chelsea. However, each side would rank the other as not far off their next most fierce rivals due to those aforementioned events in recent seasons.

Derby and Leeds rivalry

The 'spygate' incident perhaps heightened the fierceness between the clubs, with Frank Lampard's press conference sparking an emergency press conference from Bielsa. In which, he outlined the sheer volume of analysis that goes into examining each of Leeds' Championship opponents, which caused quite a stir among neutrals and fans of both clubs alike.

Leeds beat the Rams 2-0 at Elland Road just days later. The more recent games between the sides have had more needle in them due to that, but there was a time when Leeds were perennial strugglers against Derby, who had become somewhat of a bogey team for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Between February 2006 and May 2014, Leeds and Derby faced each other 12 times. In that period, Derby won all but twice, with those two occasions ending as a draw. Since then, Leeds have won half of the next 14 meetings up until the 2024/25 season, where they face one another twice in the same month.

One of those occasions had another frankly ridiculous incident attached to it, and it wasn't spygate, the play-offs, or the guard of honour during the COVID-19 lockdown. It came during the 2014/15 season, in Leeds' first win over their rivals since 2005.

Adryan's infamous dive for Leeds against Derby County

Adryan's transfer in 2014 from Flamengo was not a successful one for Leeds under the ownership of Massimo Cellino, which was summed up by his dive and rolling around on the floor like a fish out of water in the aftermath of it.

In August 2014, after speaking highly of Adryan, former Cagliari owner Cellino negotiated a deal with his former club to terminate Adryan's loan deal, taking him to the Elland Road club on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent move.

After coming out of Brazil with a strong reputation at Flamengo, it was hoped he would do enough to earn himself a permanent switch to Leeds with an agreed transfer price of around £3 million. Excitement was certainly there for his arrival and in the early games it seemed as though the anticipation was justified.

His dribbling and ball-carrying were exemplified well, as was his agility and Brazilian flair in receiving the ball on the turn in tight spaces. However, Adryan quickly faded after that, and his most memorable act was a particularly infamous one. His spectacular dive after he was tackled by Johnny Russell in the match between Leeds and Derby:

It may not be as memorable as recent occurrences between Leeds and Derby, but it highlights the ridiculous ridiculousness that seems to revolve around these games, be that on the pitch or off it. Fortunately, for both Leeds and Derby alike, neither Adryan nor Victor Orta's binoculars are anywhere near Elland Road this season.