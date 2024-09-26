Daniel Farke could be without six first-team players for Coventry City’s visit to Elland Road this weekend, with Manor Solomon among those set to miss out for Leeds United.

The winger was absent for the comfortable victory at Cardiff City last time out, and a hamstring issue means he will be watching on again this weekend.

Elsewhere, reporter Breren Cross revealed that Farke has issued updates on other areas of the squad, with Pascal Struijk among those he will make a late check on, with Farke confirming an adductor issue.

“Solomon out for Saturday with a hamstring issue. Could be back for Tuesday, but no guarantee. James still out. Wober out with knee issue, which could yet see surgery.

“Struijk struggling and hasn't been training. Firpo and Bamford missed some training, but back today.”

Leeds United’s squad will be tested

This is far from ideal for Farke, as the players listed are all experienced, proven players who would make a big impact at this level if they were available.

However, these things happen in football, and the reality is that the Whites will still field an XI that is packed with talent for the second tier, so there won’t be too much sympathy for the German from fans of other clubs!

Clearly, with doubts over Struijk, Wober and Firpo, the left side of the defence will be the major concern for the boss, although the fact that Firpo is due back training today means he will have a big chance of at least playing some part against the Sky Blues.

In terms of central defence, Ethan Ampadu was very good alongside Joe Rodon for a big chunk of last season, so he would be able to fill in if Struijk and Wober are unavailable.

Again, it’s not an ideal situation, but the Welsh duo would still form a very effective partnership, and that would allow Ao Tanaka to get a start in the middle of the park, with the Japanese international another quality option at this level.

In attack, Leeds fans saw what Largie Ramazani is about against the Bluebirds, and they still had Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford on the bench, so even without James and Solomon, they do have options.

Leeds United will be looking to build momentum

Despite some grumblings from the fans, the reality is that Leeds are still in a good position at this stage, and Farke will now be looking for the side to build momentum.

Coventry may be struggling this season, but they do boast some very good players, so this will not be an easy game.

But, Leeds will be favourites against every Championship side at Elland Road this season, and it’s now about putting consecutive wins together going into the October international break.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 West Brom 6 8 16 2 Sunderland 6 9 15 3 Burnley 6 9 13 4 Blackburn 6 6 12 5 Sheffield United 6 6 12 6 Leeds 6 5 11

Some of Leeds’ performances this season have been below par, but a hangover from the play-off final defeat was always possible, and Farke is trying to find the right formula after losing a few hugely influential figures from the team.

So, patience was necessary, as Leeds now look to really get going as they target a top two finish this season.