Leeds United and Cardiff City will lock horns ahead of the new Championship season as they come to blows on what promises to be an enthralling day in West Yorkshire.

The Whites will be contesting their first game in the third-tier for three seasons after a decent spell in the Premier League came crashing down last season with a measly end to the campaign in which they won just two of their final 15 games of 2022/23. A lot of their players have moved on to other clubs across the continent on loan deals, leaving a smaller squad size at Elland Road that continues to be dogged with injuries, and new boss Daniel Farke will be looking to amend that.

Meanwhile, for Cardiff, manager Erol Bulut will be looking to manage his side through what will be one of the tougher away games of the season. The experience of new recruit Aaron Ramsey could see to that, but for a team that would have gone down were it not for Reading's points deduction last season, change is needed in Wales - and this could be a good litmus test. Football League World gives you all you need to know.

What is the latest team news ahead of Leeds United vs Cardiff City?

Leeds have loaned out a number of last season's squad, and that hasn’t stopped ahead of the weekend with Max Wober joining Borussia Monchengladbach on loan until the end of the season.

Ethan Ampadu was involved in the action against Hearts over the weekend and he will be expected to play some part in the season opener, as was Archie Gray, who is just 17 years of age.

Georginio Rutter was injured in the clash in Edinburgh, before fellow striker Patrick Bamford was also injured in the second half to leave the Whites with a real striker crisis ahead of the season opener - and with Bamford previously struggling with his hamstring, it’s not an injury that will be welcomed by Farke.

For Cardiff, it’s expected that new signing Aaron Ramsey will feature in some part against the Whites, whilst a debut could be handed out to Yakou Meite, who has joined from Reading after their relegation from the second-tier last season with a six-point deduction spared Cardiff their blushes; they would’ve gone down were it not for the deduction to the Royals.

Is Leeds United vs Cardiff City on TV?

The game will take place on Sunday afternoon on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with the return of Leeds to our screens always likely on the opening weekend, given how prominently they featured throughout their previous stint in the Championship.

Daniel Farke will be looking to bring his Leeds side level with the achievements he made with Norwich City, where he twice won the Championship with the talents of Emi Buendia, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey, Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

Meanwhile, Cardiff will be under the guidance of Erol Bulut - making it the first game for both managers after the Turkish boss joined the Bluebirds at the start of the transfer window, after managing Yeni Malatyaspor, Alanyaspor, Fenerbahce and Gaziantep so far in his managerial career. Aaron Ramsey has minutes in the legs, but Joe Ralls, Mark McGuinness, Rubin Colwill, Romaine Sawyers and Callum Robinson are all doubts for the trip to Elland Road.

For those unable to watch Sky, there is radio coverage of the game on BBC Radio Leeds, though this cannot be streamed online.

Are tickets for Leeds United vs Cardiff City still available?

Cardiff have sold out their allocation for the clash, meaning any disappointed fan of the Bluebirds will have to watch the game on Sky or listen in on radio. Leeds will be looking to continue the trend of the last two seasons by selling out.

What time does Leeds United vs Cardiff City kick-off?

The game kicks off at 2:30pm on Sunday, meaning Cardiff fans will have to set off bright and early if they are travelling from South Wales.

Other games include Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton on Friday evening at 8pm, Leicester vs Coventry at Sunday noon, whilst Sunderland take on Ipswich Town on Sunday evening at 5pm - all live on Sky Sports.