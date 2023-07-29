Leeds United had a season to forget in their previous campaign, having suffered relegation from the Premier League back to the Championship.

Daniel Farke has come in as the new head coach and will be keen to get to work this summer on bouncing straight back up to the top-flight. Leeds' new ownership group, 49ers Enterprises, have already begun working behind the scenes on addressing his squad for the 2023/24 campaign.

There have already been a number of outgoings from Elland Road, but there are likely to be plenty of other changes to personnel as well, in what Leeds fans hope is the beginning of a new era under the rein of the two-time Championship winner.

The first games of the season begin on August 4th in the Championship, and the Whites kick-off their first campaign back at second tier level in three seasons with a home clash against Cardiff City on Sunday 6th August.

Despite the amount of work that still requires attending to for that game in just over a week's time, excitement is building ahead of the opening weekend. The division is expected to be more competitive than ever, with a number of clubs in the hunt for top-flight football by the end of the season.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League, it was Leeds, Southampton, and Leicester City who suffered the drop into the second tier - three clubs with plenty of talented players at their disposal, as well as the financial might to throw their weight around in the division.

Leeds United v Cardiff City

With the game against the Bluebirds looming, we take a look at two dilemmas Farke will currently be mulling over for the clash at Elland Road.

Farke's best team?

Farke may know who he wishes to start in some areas, but that could all be very different by the end of the transfer window.

That uncertainty makes his team selection harder, as there are sure to be players involved who won't be Leeds players come the end of the summer.

His best XI won't be known to him until well into September and beyond. Leeds have signed just ine player so far, in the form of Welsh international Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

The futures of Illan Meslier, Cody Drameh, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, Jack Harrison, and Crysencio Summerville all remain unclear. Many of whom could be in Farke's starting XI on matchday one.

This issue will be a cloud hanging over Leeds and Farke for much of the start of the campaign, and makes the 46-year-old's job far more difficult than having the majority of Leeds' business done early.

All-change at Cardiff

Cardiff are somewhat of an unknown quantity heading into next season under Erol Bulut. He is the new manager of Cardiff, taking the job from Sabri Lamouchi, who guided the Bluebirds to safety at the end of last season.

The 48-year-old is taking his first role in the EFL, having most recently been at Turkish side Gaziantep FK. He has also managed Turkish giants Fenerbahce. His style is known to be fairly possession-based and on the front foot, but it remains to be seen how he will set Leeds' visitors up.

Cardiff have seen Mark Harris, Dillon Phillips, Tom Sang, Gavin Whyte, and Conor Wickham depart the club during the transfer window, and more outgoings could follow before the Leeds game.

Not only that but Cardiff have so far signed many new players this summer: Dimitros Goutas has arrived from Sivasspor, Yakou Meite from relegated Reading, Ike Ugbo has come in on loan from French side Troyes, and Karlan Grant has also joined Cardiff on a temporary basis on loan from Championship rivals West Brom.

The star signing is former Arsenal player Aaron Ramsey, who has returned to the club on a two-year contract. The team will be barely recognisable both in terms of personnel and playing style for Farke to know exactly what to expect against his side.