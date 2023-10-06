Leeds United host Bristol City on Saturday afternoon, with both sides achieving a victory in midweek.

The Whites had been unbeaten in six games prior to the defeat over the weekend to Southampton but got back to winning ways against QPR on Wednesday.

The Whites edged a close affair when Crysencio Summerville's slotted home from Georginio Rutter's pass across the box to give Leeds an early lead as the hosts dominated the early exchanges.

Leeds missed good chances in the opening 45 through Summerville and Joe Rodon and couldn't put the game to bed, with the clash becoming more of a transitional midfield battle in the second half. Both sides found it difficult to create any decent chances until the final 15 minutes when Patrick Bamford had a shot saved while Pascal Struijk also went close from a set-piece.

Another test awaits Leeds, in the form of Nigel Pearson's Bristol City up next, with a chance to cement themselves in a play-off place further, as well as to close the gap on the likes of Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Preston North End.

The Robins won in the 95th minute of their game against Rotherham United when substitute Tommy Conway gave them a dramatic win.

With the game drifting towards a goalless draw, Conway cut inside and put the visitors ahead before Tyler Blackett slotted the Millers level. Conway had not finished and was in the right place to flick home Andy King's left-wing cross to secure all three points in South Yorkshire.

They are 11th at present and a point behind Leeds, with a chance to move into the play-offs should they beat their hosts in West Yorkshire.

Early Leeds United v Bristol City team news

Both sides are struggling with multiple injury woes at present. Bristol World have outlined some of the Robins' issues of late. Zak Vyner is out after suffering a knee injury and has seen him miss the last three games. He will not require surgery and will be out for a matter of weeks rather than months. Rob Dickie and Kal Naismith have played in his absence, whilst Ross McCrorie is also out.

Central defensive options have been an issue of late, with Rob Atkinson also out, having suffered an ACL injury against Sunderland in February, and is still recovering. He’s been out in light training back on the grass, but is still some way off being a part of a Championship match-day squad.

Tommy Conway only recently returned from an injury but Ayman Benarous also has succumbed to an ACL injury, with back-to-back knee issues, but is now recovering from a minor injury sustained whilst playing for the under-21’s. George Tanner is a doubt following an ankle injury in the defeat to Stoke City last weekend and was replaced by Taylor Gardner-Hickman. He didn’t make the match-day squad against Rotherham and is a doubt for Saturday’s clash

For Leeds, Rodon returned from his suspension to the bench against Southampton but was given back his place in the starting XI alongside Pascal Struijk for Liam Cooper in the 1-0 win over QPR. However, Leeds are dealing with issues all over the pitch once again.

Patrick Bamford was given greater responsibility and more minutes from the bench in the win over QPR and could also be in line for a start at Elland Road. Jaidon Anthony received his full debut for the Whites in that win, too.

Prior to that game, Farke said on Bamford: “Well, he obviously isn’t in the perfect rhythm because he hasn’t played a game since the second to last pre-season game. So, obviously not there 100%, but one week further ahead in team training.

However, Leeds will be without Willy Gnonto, as he’s had a “quite successful operation”, according to Farke and remains out. While the German also confirmed that Junior Firpo has suffered a setback with a hip issue and Djed Spence remains out of the game and possibly for another five or six weeks.

The issues at full-back don't end there for Farke, with Stuart Dallas also remaining a long-term absentee, dating back to last season. However, recently he claimed Dallas is "improving" all the time, according to Farke. The Northern Irish international is back in full training with the first-team squad and a few weeks away from being in full contention, having suffered a "minor setback".

Shackleton is the other blow at full-back, the 23-year-old was revealed to be missing from the QPR game due to a shoulder knock, as revealed by Phil Hay, which is in "need of further assessment". Byram is also a late call in what would be his third game in a week.

Anthony is being described a 50/50 for the game, after rolling his ankle, but the issue is said to be minor and looked better on the Friday before the game.

However, it's not all bad news, as the German claims that the likes of Gnonto, Spence, and Firpo are all on track to return after the next international break.

What time does Leeds United v Bristol City kick-off?

Leeds v Bristol City will take place on Saturday 7th October 2023 – 15:00 (UK).

The full list of fixtures for gameweek 11 in the Championship is as follows:

06/10/2023 20:00 Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion

07/10/2023 12:30 Sunderland v Middlesbrough

07/10/2023 15:00 Cardiff City v Watford

07/10/2023 15:00 Coventry City v Norwich City

07/10/2023 15:00 Ipswich Town v Preston North End

07/10/2023 15:00 Leeds United v Bristol City

07/10/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Stoke City

07/10/2023 15:00 Millwall v Hull City

07/10/2023 15:00 Plymouth Argyle v Swansea City

07/10/2023 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers

07/10/2023 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

07/10/2023 15:00 Southampton v Rotherham United

Are tickets still available for Leeds United v Bristol City?

The nature of the game including a Leeds side who are selling out at a fast rate for every game at the moment has meant that availability has almost run out for home fans, but there are still some left and hospitality tickets available on the Leeds website, here.

Will Leeds v Bristol City be shown on TV?

The game has not been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel, with Birmingham City v West Brom and Sunderland v Middlesbrough the televised Championship games this weekend.

Is there a live stream for Leeds against Bristol City?

The fixture will not be shown anywhere, with the live games selected for TV available on the Sky Go app. A full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV the day after, though.