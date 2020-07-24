Leeds United urged to wrap up deal for existing defender

Alan Hutton has urged Leeds United to offer Gaetano Berardi a new deal at Elland Road, amid the defender’s recent injury blow.

The 31-year-old has been a lovable figure at Elland Road since arriving from Sampdoria in 2014, making a total of 155 appearances for the Whites.

This season, the Swiss defender has made 25 appearances for Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa, having been used as a back-up option for Ben White and Liam Cooper.

Have these 9 things happened to Leeds United this season?

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No

Berardi, though, came off injured against Derby County last week, rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament and facing up to nine months on the sidelines through injury.

Phil Hay recently revealed that Berardi was set to enter talks over a new deal following the conclusion of the season, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds offer Berardi a new deal now, though, with the defender facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton has urged Leeds to give Berardi a new deal, saying “I think so. I’ve seen it on numerous occasions where people have been injured and they’re coming to the end of their contract.

“I think for you giving your all to the team it’s only fair you get it back also, to give them that opportunity. It depends on how they’re going to spend in the summer – football can be a ruthless business.

“That’s the flip-side to it, they could say: ‘We’re not going to go down that path, we’re going to bring someone else in,’ which would obviously be devastating for the boy but I think it would be a nice gesture to keep him for at least another season to then go and prove himself.”

The Verdict

It’s such a cruel blow for Berardi, and you have to ask, does it make financial sense to offer him a new deal?

Berardi is undoubtedly a key figure in the dressing room and he always does a job and plays with his heart on his sleeve whenever he slots into the side.

If they offer him a two-year deal, then that could be a smart move, as he deserves to help Leeds out in the Premier League.