Highlights Leeds United interested in Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi amid competition from other Championship clubs.

Rak-Sakyi could provide a dynamic option with his searing pace and left-footed style if Leeds look to bolster their attacking line.

Potential deal for Rak-Sakyi may hinge on the departures of Summerville or Gnonto, who have drawn attention with their impressive performances.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi isn't short of interest at the moment, with Leeds United rivalling plenty of Championship sides in their pursuit of the Crystal Palace winger.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have expressed an interest in the wide player, who could potentially leave Selhurst Park before the end of the summer transfer window. Any move for the Crystal Palace man may be contingent on Crysencio Summerville or Willy Gnonto departing for a new club first but both are bound to have interest once again this summer.

The 21-year-old scored 15 goals and claimed a further nine assists in all competitions for Charlton Athletic in 2022/23, but could be a great left-footed loan option if Palace are willing to part ways with him temporarily. Leeds may have a number of wide men currently, but Rak-Sakyi's searing pace and the fact he is left-footed could add an extra dynamic should they look to add to their attacking line.

There are question marks regarding the futures of some of their star men, including Summerville and Gnonto. They are two players who have been particularly impressive in recent years, and their futures are likely to lie away from Elland Road after the Whites failed to gain promotion.

The pair have bags of potential and extremely high ceilings, should they continue on the current trajectory they are on in terms of their development, meaning the Whites may wish to put whatever cash raised from their sales into other young winger replacements, with Rak-Sakyi perhaps one of those.

After that excellent spell on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic, Rak-Sakyi spent last season back at Selhurst Park. However, he found his opportunities limited with the Eagles last season, something which was not helped by injury.

He had perhaps expected to have more involvement this season, after he dazzled with his speed and directness for the Addicks, as well as showcasing his two-footed ability on the right flank. That's something not forgotten by plenty of second tier sides now tracking him.

One report states that Rak-Sakyi's preference is to remain in London as he weighs up his next move, according to a report from journalist Alan Nixon. It has been reported by Sky Sports this week that Southampton had an enquiry rejected by Oliver Glasner's side, with the London-based club not keen on seeing their wide player head to a fellow English top-flight side.

Rak-Sakyi perfect Summerville or Gnonto replacement for Leeds

Other reports note that other Championship clubs such as Blackburn, Luton, QPR, Sheffield United, and Watford among others have all already expressed an interest in the winger this summer, so Leeds won't be short of competition for his signature.

The Daily Mail have now reported that the Whites have taken an interest in the 21-year-old. FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith was asked for his view regarding a potential move for the winger, who he is excited about the prospect of signing.

He said: "For me, should Leeds lose either Summerville or Gnonto, I think Rak-Sakyi would be the perfect addition for the right-wing.

"Throughout the whole of last season, you could really tell that there was an imbalance in Farke's side in how we played when we moved the ball out wide.

"The left flank was perfect with Summerville and [Junior] Firpo, but the right was a dead-zone at times.

"Rak-Sakyi would be a solution to that. Not only is he an obvious goal threat from his time at Charlton, where he got 15 goals in League One, but he is a creator as well."

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Crystal Palace 10 0 0 Crystal Palace U-21 40 24 8 Charlton Athletic 49 15 9

Smith added: "How he gets the ball and his first thought is to turn and go at his full-back. He drives into the box well and just causes havoc.

"That would be perfect for our team. We've already got a lot of good ball-carrying wingers.

"It's hard to see Palace being receptive to a long-term offer that we might be interested in, but on loan? It would be a remarkable signing for us and any team in the Championship that want him."

Leeds and Rak-Sakyi are a perfect match

This is a signing that Leeds should be looking to make for all the reasons Smith alludes to. Leeds' balance down the left was far more coherent and dynamic. A retooling of that with a profile such as Rak-Sakyi could make Leeds a stronger side overall in balance-terms, even if Summerville and/or Gnonto depart.

Leeds have a young side, but flair players with plenty of youthful exuberance out wide are not a bad thing to have. Rak-Sakyi is a player who attracted plenty of interest from Championship clubs last summer as well after that incredible season on loan with Charlton last year.

He can dazzle with his two-footed ability, speed, and directness - but spent most of the year on the treatment table with a hamstring issue. However, he would benefit hugely from a Championship move to a top-end club, should Palace send him out temporarily again, or even choose to cash-in.

Even when not injured, the winger seldom featured, and was a largely peripheral figure from the bench, now in need of kickstarting his career in the second tier. A restructuring of Leeds' forward line could see him have huge upside at Elland Road.