Leeds United urged to spend big in order to secure summer signing of Premier League man

Noel Whelan has urged Leeds United to make the signing of Ben White their top priority if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The defender has been a revelation for the Whites this team after establishing himself as a virtual ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

White is contracted to Brighton & Hove Albion meaning that he will return to the South Coast ahead of the new season with Graham Potter’s side.

It remains to be seen what league Leeds United will be playing in, but with the Yorkshire side sitting at the top of the Championship, they could realistically be joining the Seagulls in the top flight.

If promotion is secured, Whelan says that it’s crucial for Leeds to splash the cash in order to re-sign the talented prospect.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said: “Oh God, I’d love to get him signed on a permanent.

“He’d be my first signing if we do go up to the Premier League.

“Such a real talent – he will end up playing for England at some point, there’s no doubt about that.

“He will cost a lot of money, but he would be worth it, that’s for sure. He’s got every kind of attribute you want from a centre-half in the modern game.

“The only problem is that there are a lot of other clubs who want him, and a lot of other clubs who could be playing in Europe, which could be a key decision for him.”

The verdict

There’s certainly a positive feeling around Elland Road this season.

Despite their recent slump in form, Leeds United are still in an excellent position to end their 16-year exile from the Premier League after getting back to winning ways.

The hope will surely be that the Whites can kick on to get themselves on a steady run of form between now and the end of the season.

If they can then surely you wouldn’t bet against them going up.