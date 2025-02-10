This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Cameron Archer is likely to remain a target for Leeds United heading into the summer, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Ben Jacobs first outlined the interest from the Whites, while Alex Crook of talkSPORT stated that a proposal had been rejected by the Premier League's bottom side. Then, Crook reported that he remains high on their wish-list heading into the final day of the market and towards the transfer deadline.

The Saints signed Archer from former club Aston Villa in a move worth £15 million just last summer, but he has fallen out of favour in Hampshire, making just 10 Premier League starts. Leeds remain interested in striking a deal for the goalscorer, in spite of no move materialising prior to the Monday deadline.

However, Archer will remain on Leeds' radar, after Daniel Farke's side missed out on a January move for him, according to Graeme Bailey, who revealed a recent update to Leeds United News.

The verdict as Leeds United's Cameron Archer interest remains

We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on the retained interest, and whether his Premier League record is a concern. If it is, should the club be looking for a better alternative? Or can he potentially score regularly with the right service at Leeds?

He said: "Back in the January window, I do think that Cameron Archer looked like the perfect signing for Leeds in the Championship.

"That's if he would be available. I think he would have been able to get Leeds promoted at a canter, given the form that he has shown on previous loan stints in this division.

"The issue for me though then, is that he hasn't been able to translate that into his opportunities at Premier League level consistently.

"He has had the chance at Sheffield United and at Southampton now, but he has not really shown his ability yet at that level.

"Albeit, you can argue that it's for arguably the two worst sides that we've seen in the Premier League for recent history.

"But I do just think that Leeds could be setting their bar higher for the striker that they might need if they go on and get promoted.

"Archer, don't get me wrong, at that right price he would be a good squad signing. But I don't think he is the sort of striker that you hang your hat on in the Premier League as a starter.

"I just don't think he is ready for that yet. He has clearly got the ability to play in the top-flight, but I think the risk Leeds have is that he has not yet shown it.

"I don't think we have margin for error in the transfer market if we get promoted to risk that on someone like Archer."

Daniel Farke's side should look elsewhere in the Premier League

Archer's record at second tier level is there for all to see, with the Whites keen on the Southampton striker who has scored 18 goals in 40 Championship appearances. It's an incredibly impressive ratio for a young player and that added firepower could have made all the difference in helping Leeds get over the line or not.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour recently under Ivan Juric, having started just once in the last nine games, including six substitute appearances, and a further two instances of failing to come off the bench [Transfermarkt]. That's despite being the club's top scorer in all competitions this term.

However, that highlights part of the issue for Leeds regarding Archer, who has not scored regularly in the top-flight. Across the likes of Aston Villa, Sheffield United, and Southampton, Archer has six goals in 60 Premier League outings. That is a concern in the long-term, irrespective of the quality of the team he is in.