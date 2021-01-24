Leeds United urged to secure January transfer swoop for EFL star

Kevin Campbell believes that Louis Sibley is talented enough to make the step up to the Premier League, as he urged Leeds United to sign the Derby County youngster.

The attacking midfielder has been a real breakthrough star in the past 18 months, which included scoring five goals in 11 games in the previous campaign.

Whilst he hasn’t been as consistent this time around, Sibley is still impressing with his overall ability.

However, with the Rams in a difficult financial position right now, it has been suggested they may be forced to cash in on some players, and Leeds are known to be fans of Sibley.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell explained why the 19-year-old would be a good addition for Marcelo Bielsa.

“Listen, if Leeds United want Sibley then they believe that he is ready for the Premier League. If Leeds pull the trigger it would be a great move. He is a talented player and talented players in the Championship can make that jump to the Premier League.

“It is great that he is linked with Leeds and let’s see if they can pull it off.”

Sibley was an unused substitute as Derby beat QPR yesterday.

The verdict

There’s no doubting that Sibley is a hugely talented player, and he does seem to have qualities that would excel in the style that Leeds play.

Whether that’s the right move for him now is open to debate though, as he may not get the minutes he needs at a Premier League club.

Derby’s financial situation could force them to make a big decision this month, but the fans will be hoping that Sibley, and any other academy starlets, remain at the club.

