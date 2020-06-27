Leeds United urged to seal deal for transfer target by former player

Noel Whelan believes that Leeds United would be making a great signing if they can bring Aaron Ramsdale to the club in the next transfer window.

Finding a new number one could be a priority for the Whites with the long-term future of Kiko Casilla up in the air and youngster Illan Meslier may not be ready for what the Yorkshire outfit hope will be a Premier League campaign.

Therefore, reports have emerged suggesting that Ramsdale is a target, with the Bournemouth keeper impressing in the top-flight this season despite the Cherries struggles.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan explained why signing the 22-year-old would be a coup for Leeds.

“At 21, 22, he’s a fantastic age, we can see from when he made his debut he was fantastic between the sticks, someone that has been at a club that has been in the Premier League for a long time.

“If you’re looking at goalkeepers that could possibly be available, he’s very much like a Henderson at Sheffield United – a good age to build into the Leeds United side, give him the experience he needs. There’s options there but I’m sure everyone else will be looking because he seems a player who has a massive future ahead of him.”

The verdict

This would be an exciting addition for Leeds United as Ramsdale has been one of few bright spots for Bournemouth this season and he has shown he can play at that level.

Clearly, signing a keeper is a must if Leeds go up and they could do a lot worse than the youngster who would be an upgrade on what they have at the moment.

Of course, this deal will be reliant on Bielsa’s men winning promotion and the Cherries going down, so there’s a lot that can still change but it should encourage Whites fans that the club are planning ahead.

