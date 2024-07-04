This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reported to have rejected a Brighton & Hove Albion bid of £30 million for one of their star forwards in Georginio Rutter.

Rutter is one of many Leeds players to have benefitted from relegation, with regular football and clear strides in his development. Following a club-record arrival from Hoffenheim last January, the 22-year-old had initially struggled to adapt to the team and Premier League.

However, under Daniel Farke, he has been magnificent and a vital component for the German's attacking unit last season, ending the campaign among the Championship players with the most assists in the season.

Leeds are resigned to losing other key players following Archie Gray's sale to Tottenham Hotspur, with the likes of Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, and Willy Gnonto among the likeliest players to receive interest for high fees in Championship terms.

An offer of £30 million has been rejected by Leeds from Brighton and Hove Albion for Rutter. Leeds Live first broke the news and are reporting that "the bid from the Seagulls has been knocked back over the past 48 hours by the Whites hierarchy."

It remains to be seen whether they will return with an offer for Rutter, but Leeds' resolve is sure to be tested multiple times for their key players this summer.

Leeds United should not consider cashing in on Georginio Rutter for any orice

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith has dismissed any chance of Rutter being sold this summer, given that he is not likely to significantly move the needle financially after the outlay Leeds paid to Hoffenheim 18 months ago.

"There should be no circumstances where Leeds even consider selling Rutter this summer and there are a few reasons why, in my opinion," Kris told Football League World.

"Firstly, he's quite obviously really happy to be here. He's the life of the party most times when the club put up videos after the games.

"Him leaving would be him being forced out, you would imagine.

"Secondly, there's almost no way a club would be able to make the sort of offer that would make us significantly profitable.

"Even £30 million from Brighton would not leave us with much to play with when you think in PSR terms.

"Most importantly, the reason I don't think we should be looking to sell Rutter, is that he is simply just too important for us to be entertaining a sale.

"He was the chief creative presence in our team last season, and with a more refined coaching structure around him, I do think he could be a lethal finisher as well.

"Especially given how good he is off both feet and how skillful he is.

"You can get a lot of money for Rutter, but you can't replace him in the Championship.

"He is just too good to replace."

Georginio Rutter's importance to Leeds and Daniel Farke

Rutter's eye for a pass, as well as his ability to turn and dribble to evade pressure, makes him one of the most dynamic and threatening forwards in the league.

The 22-year-old's skill-set is far more technical than most second tier players, and has been part of the reason Farke's side were so strong last year.

He has the ability to be a difference-maker and match-winner, with the often mercurial talent a player Farke will be desperate to climb onto, but one who ought to be playing Premier League football sooner rather than later as well, meaning the Whites cannot completely stand in his way this summer.

Georginio Rutter's career stats - per FBref Club Season Appearances Goals Assists Stade Rennais 2020/21 5 1 0 Hoffenheim 2020/21 11 1 0 Hoffenheim 2021/22 36 8 5 Hoffenheim 2022/23 17 2 3 Leeds United 2022/23 13 0 1 Leeds United 2023/24 51 8 17

As Smith alludes to, an offer of £30 million does not represent a significant PSR book profit this summer.

However, it would almost certainly be close to Leeds' valuation of the forward, should Brighton look to come back in with an improved offer, which would certainly test their resolve this summer as they feel the financial squeeze.