Leeds United urged to move for Man City man as Ben White replacement

Leeds United have been urged to sign Manchester City defender John Stones if they’re unable to secure a move for Brighton’s Ben White in the upcoming window.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League after 16 years away having won the Championship title this term.

White, who joined on a season-long loan from Brighton last summer, has been a key man for Leeds – featuring in every game and helping them concede the fewest goals and keep the most clean sheets in the division.

The 22-year-old’s future remains unclear with a string of sides, including Leeds, thought to be interested but Brighton reiterating they want to keep him at the AMEX.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Adrian Durham has urged the Whites to consider a loan move for Stones if they’re unable to bring White back to Elland Road.

He said: “I do believe in the Leeds thing. Now, a lot of people will look at this and say ‘They’ve just got promoted.’

“There’s no way a guy who was starting in a World Cup semi-final, a Nations League semi-final in the last two years and won two titles is going to go from Man City to Leeds.

“But, the loan move is exactly what I was thinking. Leeds have had Ben White, who has been on loan from Brighton.

“If they can get him, then obviously they go for him. Because he’s been with them for a year and Bielsa loves him, the fans love him and he is a terrific player who can play centre-back or in midfield.

“So if that happens, this really isn’t a debate. However, if they can’t get Ben White because I think bigger clubs are sniffing around, I think a loan move to take John Stones back to his home county of Yorkshire might be the way forward.

“Because look at what Bielsa does with players; improves them. Now, we know John Stones is capable of quality, but he needs that right coaching and the right man-management.

“And I am absolutely convinced that after a season with Bielsa at Leeds United, he would come out of it next May a million dollars and a much better player than he is now.”

The Whites need to bolster their options at centre-back as with White set to return to Brighton and Gaetano Berardi injured and out-of-contract, Liam Cooper is the only central defender in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior squad.

Stones has been unable to cement his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI this term – featuring just 16 times in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The Verdict

You can certainly see where Durham is coming from here – as unlikely as this move may seem at first glance.

Stones development has stuttered somewhat at City and he seems to have fallen down the pecking order.

A season playing under Bielsa – a manager that Guardiola is known to greatly respect – could be fantastic for him and help him kick-on.

It would fill a need for the Whites as well, with the newly-promoted side needing to add more options in central defence.

Even so, it would be a huge shock if this deal happened.