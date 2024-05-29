Leeds United's play-off final defeat against Southampton left some questioning whether Daniel Farke would be the man to lead the club into next season.

The German boss' credentials were clear when he was appointed. He had won the Championship twice with Norwich City, and promotion was on the minds of those at Elland Road, making him an obvious choice for them.

They had a mammoth season, reaching 90 points. Unfortunately for them, two teams above them dwarfed that tally, making Leeds the first side in Championship history to not achieve automatic promotion with a tally of 90 points or more.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87

Their mission then was a clear one: win the play-offs. The club's history in the post-season competition was not a good one going into their two semi-final legs against Norwich City.

They bypassed their boss' former side, but came unstuck on the biggest stage against Russell Martin's Saints.

Understandable doubts over the team's future immediately followed the final whistle at Wembley, with the German being included in that conversation.

Football pundit Carlton Palmer has revealed his thoughts on what the Elland Road hierarchy should do with their manager in this time of uncertainty.

Carlton Palmer believes Leeds will stick with Daniel Farke

The talkSPORT pundit expects a tough 2024/25 Championship campaign for the Whites, but he thinks that the 47-year-old should be the man to lead them through it.

"It's reported that Farke still has the backing of the Leeds players after the play-off defeat at the weekend against Southampton," said Palmer exclusively to FLW.

"At the end of the day, they finished on 90 points. Any other season that would see you automatically promoted.

"It was a very tight game against the Saints at the weekend. One goal decided it. I think there are issues to be addressed. They're a young squad, and they're still developing.

"Up top, I think Joel Piroe was poor. I think he's been poor since he signed. But they do have the nucleus of a very good team.

"Obviously it'll be difficult. The three teams who got relegated to the second tier this season will be in pole position to go back up again, although Sheffield United have got a lot of work to do this summer to put themselves in a position to challenge.

"But I can't, for the life of me, see Leeds getting rid of Farke. They've just got to kick on and do better next season. Ordinarily, their points tally would have got them promoted, but the last six games cost them dearly.

"When I look at what happened, three draws were the difference between them and Ipswich Town. Four defeats in the last six games was what really cost them.

"I'm sure Farke will put them right, get that squad flourishing next season, and I think that they will be there or thereabouts next season."

The Daniel Farke factor that should make Leeds apprehensive

A manager with the second tier pedigree that the 47-year-old has is almost certainly going to get another bite of the cherry, and understandably so, given how close they were to meeting their targets for the campaign.

The end-of-season meltdown was concerning, but they were able to eventually pick themselves up for the semi-finals, and they weren't themselves at Wembley, but that can happen in one-off games.

But one constant that the Leeds boardroom should keep in the back of their minds is his record as a manager in the Premier League, which is atrocious.

Daniel Farke's two seasons as a Premier League manager Season Pts GD Pos 2019/20 21 -49 20th 2021/22 22 -61 20th

The Premier League is the place that Leeds hope to be ASAP. If they do choose to stick with Farke, there's not much evidence to suggest that he is the man to keep them there for more than a season.