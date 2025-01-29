This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United are yet to add anything into Daniel Farke's playing squad this month, with less than a week left to recruit players in the transfer window.

Farke has gone on record previously and said that the club are holding out for a quiet January window following hectic activity in the summer, which saw Leeds welcome a number of fresh faces while losing many prized assets, including Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Archie Gray.

This week could be pivotal in shaping the second half of the campaign, and recruitment discussions need to be ongoing all the time. Their rivals are making marked improvements while also being extremely close to Leeds in the table, which could be what tips things in their favour during the run-in.

It's paramount that Leeds put a strong run together and accumulate a healthy points tally in the second half of the campaign, and give themselves the best chance of doing so with ambition in the market. They may not have to sign as many players, but one or two high-quality additions could give them the required edge this month.

It appears as though Farke has softened on his initial stance. Speaking ahead of Leeds’ trip to Burnley on Monday evening, Farke discussed his thoughts on what he might want to bring in during the latter stages of the January window. He has three positions in mind, which are No.10, No.9, and a central defensive option — via The Yorkshire Evening Post.

What Leeds United should add to their squad in the transfer window

We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on the current situation, and what he would like to see happen at Leeds during the final week of the window.

He said: "Daniel Farke has already said that he would like three signings before the window shuts in a weeks' time.

"Those three signings being an attacking midfielder, a striker, and a centre-back. They are, probably, in terms of priority, in that order as well.

"The most important thing, for me, is signing an attacking midfielder who is not only capable of starting, but opening defences up between the lines by taking up all of the positions Brenden Aaronson is at the moment.

"But he isn't making them count consistently, and having somebody who is able to prise teams open like that could be the difference.

"It could be the difference between just getting over the line and cruising there instead. After that, I do think it would be great if the club landed a striker.

"One that is capable of not only leading the line like Mateo Joseph is but is also lethal in front of goal like Joel Piroe is. If you can get a marriage of those two, then it would be amazing.

"Obviously, signing players like that in January is virtually impossible most of the time. There isn't many like that out there.

"I wouldn't mind us looking at Richard Kone at Wycombe Wanderers. He has got the goals, the hold-up play, and the all-round ability to back it up in League One.

"It's only a matter of time before he makes the step-up, and it wouldn't be a bad shout for us, especially for the time being as a Championship club.

"Beyond that, I think a centre-half is a hard sell. That's especially for the player that we might look to sign, because they are going to come in as back up to Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon, and potentially Max Wöber as well.

"What quality of player is there available that could be third or fourth choice in the Championship? There's not many that would be good enough for us."

Leeds United's lack of ambition in the market

Leeds do not need wholesale changes or numerous signings, but an extra player or two in the key areas that Kris has outlined could be all the difference.

They have a tough month of fixtures coming up, which has started off well thanks to a 0-0 draw with Burnley on Monday evening, but added quality could make the difference in more of those tight games.

Championship Table (28/01/25) Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 29 34 60 2 Sheffield United 29 19 58 3 Burnley 29 27 57 4 Sunderland 29 18 55 5 West Bromwich Albion 29 13 44 6 Middlesbrough 29 11 44

Leeds fans are desperate for some extra ambition in the market, having seen the teams around them strengthen as much as they have.

However, there is a fine line between going for targets that are unrealistic and also ensuring the squad has enough quality to gain promotion, even if those signings are unlikely to have much impact in the Premier League.