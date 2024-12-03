This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been urged to strike a January transfer deal for Luton Town's Elijah Adebayo and one of James McAtee or Emi Buendia, both of whom were revealed as shock targets during the summer window.

The Whites fell short of adding a new striker in the summer, while they also failed to amply replace Georginio Rutter, who lit up Elland Road last season and was the division's standout attacking midfielder but was subsequently poached when Brighton and Hove Albion triggered his £40 million release clause in August.

It was later revealed by controversial chief executive Angus Kinnear that Leeds had eyed ambitious deals for Emi Buendia and James McAtee but were ultimately unsuccessful in their pursuits.

However, the two playmakers have both found regular minutes tricky to come by for Aston Villa and Man City respectively this season, with McAtee remaining a reported target from Leeds amid competition from the likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

Leeds United urged to pursue Elijah Adebayo, James McAtee and Emi Buendia

We asked our Whites fan pundit, Kris Smith, to identify what positions need improving in January and, if applicable, which candidates would best fit the bill.

Kris has emphasised the potentially season-defining matter of recruiting additional options in attacking midfield and up top too, and he believes their deficiencies in personnel in those areas were exposed in the recent 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

"If I'm being really realistic about what Leeds absolutely need in the new year, then I think two signings are probably a must," Kris told Football League World.

"Those two signings are an attacking midfielder of some description and a striker. We showed against Blackburn that those two positions could be make or break for us in terms of finishing top of the league and finding that consistency that's going to beat teams home and away.

"The 49ers surely know that they can't go the whole of the window without getting at least one of those signings in through the door and sort of revolutionising us, giving us a refresh in those positions.

"In terms of names, I think the fact Angus Kinnear said explicitly we tried to sign Emi Buendia and James McAtee in the summer only to be turned down sort of suggests they're plausible targets and are on our radar. I think it's even more likely we should be going for them given they're both warming the bench for Aston Villa and Man City respectively.

"In terms of strikers, it's much harder to put a name on who the club should be looking at because I think in Joel Piroe you've got a great finisher, and in Mateo Joseph you've got someone who's great at everything other than finishing. So it's got to be someone who can blend those two together and provide a presence up front, but also know where the net is consistently.

"With that, I don't think there are many out there, because obviously everyone would love a striker who can do everything, but someone who can give us that direct support up front as well as know where the net is, someone like Elijah Adebayo at Luton might be worth a punt given they're struggling in the bottom-half and his skill-set and what he would bring to the table."

Adebayo, McAtee or Buendia would be interesting signings for Leeds United

Kris is perfectly right to mention these three players as ideal fits for Leeds, as they would all improve what's currently available at the disposal of Daniel Farke.

Buendia would arguably be the pick of the bunch, having ignited the Championship during the 2020/21 campaign by scoring 15 goals while making a further 16 assists for Norwich City. He's got top-flight pedigree and second-tier star quality, marking him as a potential game-changer for Leeds in the January window.

McAtee, meanwhile, would also be an inspired signing. The Man City prospect was inspirational in his last spell at this level for Sheffield United, and he was impressive for the Blades last time out in spite of their relegation from the Premier League.

James McAtee's Sheffield United stats across all competitions, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 43 9 5 2023/24 32 5 4

Adebayo may not be quite as impressive as the playmaking duo, but his profile would give Leeds' attack a new dimension.

Direct and pacey with great physical and aerial qualities, Leeds lack a striker of Adebayo's mold, and he could be an interesting wildcard option worth taking a punt on, even if he's struggled to really hit the ground running for the Hatters this term.