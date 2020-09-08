Leeds United urged to consider Derby County deal

Former Leeds United player Danny Mills has urged the Whites to consider letting Tyler Roberts join Derby County on loan if he’s not going to play for the Premier League new boys this term.

It was reported recently that Derby were keen on signing Roberts as they look to make improvements to their squad ahead of Phillip Cocu’s second season at the helm.

The 21-year-old made just 23 appearances last term – in part due to injury issues – but may find opportunities harder to come by this season with the Whites making a swathe of summer signings ahead of their long-awaited Premier League return.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills discussed the situation concerning Roberts and urged them to consider a loan move.

He said: “It (first team football) was limited last season, he didn’t play too many games. One or two injury problems maybe hampered his progress as well.

“You’ve got to balance the books and you’ve got to keep people happy.

“You’ve got to keep people off the wage bill, there’s no point having people around if they don’t believe they’ve got any chance of starting games. It’s frustrating for them and they become unhappy.

“Whether it be a loan or whether it be a permanent deal, you’ve got to trust in Bielsa – he knows what he’s doing.

“A loan deal could be a good option for both. Derby will get a player they want without having to pay out a fortune for him and Leeds get somebody who will play week in, week out, hopefully, improve and come back next season.”

Roberts, who is capable of playing in attacking midfield and across the forward line, has shown glimpses of his quality at Championship level – adding seven goals and seven assists over the past two seasons – and would be a very useful weapon for the Derby boss.

Despite a number of impressive young players coming through, Cocu looks a little short of firepower ahead of the 2020/21 campaign – particularly after Chris Martin’s exit.

The Verdict

You can certainly see where Mills is coming from here but it still seems unlikely that the Whites will let him leave.

Roberts has proven a really useful option for Marcelo Bielsa over the past two years and appears to be a player that the Argentine coach trusts.

Even with the summer signings and potential arrival of Rodrigo de Paul, Leeds still have a pretty thin squad and with that in mind, they may feel it doesn’t make sense for them to let him go.