Leeds United are one of four Championship sides that are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool’s Bobby Clark on loan, as they wait for the Premier League club to decide on the future of the midfielder.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Anfield, and he is attracting interest from RB Salzburg, who have had a £6 million offer for the player rejected by the Reds. The Athletic has also revealed that there is plenty of Championship interest in Clark, as they say Leeds, Sheffield United, Norwich City, and Coventry City are looking to take the teenager on a temporary basis this season.

Clark featured in 12 first-team games in all competitions for Jürgen Klopp last season, with his most notable contribution coming in the League Cup final, where he played the final 50 minutes as they overcame a more experienced Chelsea side to lift the trophy at Wembley.

The latest update suggests that Liverpool want close to £12 million for Clark, so it remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed with the Bundesliga side, or if he will instead head out on loan to the second tier to gain vital experience.

Bobby Clark's Liverpool Appearances 23/24 (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 5 - - Europa League 2 1 1 FA Cup 3 - 1 League Cup 2 - -

The Leeds United view on Bobby Clark of Liverpool

Clark is reaching an age where he needs to be playing regularly in his quest to develop. With Arne Slot now at the helm, Clark may not feature heavily in his plans for the upcoming season, so a loan would then make the most sense.

Leeds have lost Archie Gray and Glen Kamara this summer, leaving them light on options at the base of their midfield, with Clark a potential signing per the latest reports. FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith is hopeful that the Whites sign a midfielder, but is not convinced that Clark is the right player for their needs right now.

He said: "Bobby Clark looks like the sort of profile Leeds should be looking for to fill their fourth midfield spot, alongside Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, and Joe Rothwell.

"He sort of fits the Rothwell mould of someone who can get forward a bit more. That contribution to goals is going to be vital for us this season after last season.

"We didn't get a goal from a midfielder until Gruev's free-kick in the play-off semis.

"For Liverpool's youth team, he is a regular in that regard by contributing in the final third.

"At the age of 19, he is surely ready for senior football at a good level.

"That said, though, there is a lot of risk with the signing. There is a lot to ask for a 19-year-old to be a vital cog in Leeds' midfield going forward.

"That's whilst knowing that the signing we need to make to add a fourth midfielder is likely to be the starting midfielder, with Rothwell more as cover.

"There is scope to suggest that Clark is the right sort of signing for Leeds, and could be a good investment if there is more to it than just a loan.

"But there is such a massive risk in signing someone with such little experience to his name."

Leeds' pursuit of Bobby Clark

Clark, who is son of former Birmingham boss Lee, is a technically gifted midfielder, and he is capable of playing in different roles, so he would be very useful over the course of a demanding Championship season.

For the player, the chance to join any of the four teams mentioned should appeal, as they will all hope to be pushing for the play-offs as a minimum, with Leeds arguably expecting a top two finish.

However, Smith is correct to point to his lack of experience as an issue, with Leeds looking to build a side capable of promotion straight away, and the development of younger players is therefore not necessarily their biggest priority, but immediately ready players who can make an instant impact.

Per FLW sources, Clark is not thought to be among the targets this summer for Leeds, with the Whites instead looking at alternative options. They may keep tabs on his progress, but Clark is not thought to have been discussed as a signing on their shortlist for this summer.