This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kalvin Phillips could be available to clubs in January, with Ipswich Town said to be concerned regarding the former Leeds United star's fitness levels.

Senior figures at Ipswich feel Phillips is keen on a return to Leeds, according to Football Insider. They state that the Tractor Boys could potentially send the midfielder back to Man City in January if he doesn't improve his fitness between now and then.

Phillips’ career has been defined by his rise from Leeds academy graduate to England international, with his unique midfield presence leaving a lasting mark. Known as the "Yorkshire Pirlo" during his time at Leeds, Phillips excelled in the defensive midfield role under Marcelo Bielsa, where his superb work rate, vision, and precise tackling turned him into one of the Championship’s standout players.

His influence only grew in the Premier League, as his ability to break up play and dictate tempo helped Leeds secure a respectable mid-table finish in their first season back in the top-flight. Phillips’ performances didn’t go unnoticed, earning him a move to Manchester City in 2022. Although his time there has been overshadowed by limited playing opportunities and Pep Guardiola criticising his fitness levels.

He instead went on loan to the likes of West Ham United and Ipswich Town in a bid to recapture his form, with both giving him a more prominent role than he managed with the Premier League champions. The loan to the Hammers did not work out and he has already struggled in some of his outings for Kieran McKenna's side this season.

Kalvin Phillips' career stats - as per Transfermarkt (25/10/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 234 14 13 Manchester City 31 1 0 West Ham United 10 0 0 Ipswich Town 6 0 0 England 31 1 2

The view on Kalvin Phillips making a potential return to Leeds

McKenna was clearly keen to get the player's career back on track, but Phillips is currently struggling at the bottom end of the top-flight with the Suffolk outfit at this point, and his short and long-term career is now less clear than ever.

We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on Phillips' time at Ipswich so far, and whether he would welcome the 28-year-old back to Leeds one day. He said: "When the move first came about, I did think Ipswich would be the perfect fit for Kalvin Phillips.

"Playing under Kieran McKenna, a manager who has been getting a real tune out of a lot of his team from when he was in League One.

"But, more specifically, he's managed to do that with an uninspiring pivot of Massimo Luongo and Sam Morsy previously.

"To have someone of a much higher level in Phillips, I thought that he would be able to push Phillips on in the way that Bielsa did, but it looks to me that he is a good yard or two off the pace in the Premier League.

"I just don't see where he goes from here. A loan back to Leeds may be the only way for him to get back to enjoying his football as an individual.

"But from Leeds' perspective? Do we need him now? Or even next season if we get promoted?

"Ethan Ampadu, you could argue, has been playing at a better level in terms of his performances in the Championship, than Phillips has in the Premier League.

"Obviously, that is prior to Ampadu's recent injury, but signing Phillips would be a waste of resources.

"We're set in that position with a No.6, given his likely huge wages that he'd come with from Man City.

"I do really hope, though, overall, that Phillips does find his form again. At his best, he was an amazing footballer.

"I would even say England's best defensive midfielder. Therefore, to me, the door is never fully shut on him having a reunion with Leeds.

"But, for now, it wouldn't make any sense for him."

Kalvin Phillips' stagnating career

Phillips made his debut for boyhood side Leeds during the 2014/15 season, scoring in his second appearance for the club, before becoming a fan favourite in the years after, with over 200 games for the first-team. He was one of the players from the Marcelo Bielsa era at Leeds to develop and improve rapidly as a player, becoming one of the most talismanic figures in recent memory.

Consistent and the linchpin of the team, who was the fulcrum of instigating attacks with his raking long passes, as well as being one of the toughest-tacklers in the league, Phillips' decline has come as a surprise since. However, as Kris alludes to: is he needed?

The immediate issues in the midfield area have been addressed with the free agent signing of Josuha Guilavogui. Longer-term, Leeds have quality at the base of their midfield, even if his technical skill, tactical awareness, and resilience remained evident in some of his England displays after leaving Leeds.

His best form came as a Leeds player, particularly in EURO 2020, where he formed a formidable partnership with Declan Rice. At his best, Phillips is a ball-winning midfielder with an exceptional range of passing and a natural ability to read the game, which are assets that any midfield craves.

Whether he’ll rediscover his Leeds form remains to be seen, but there’s no doubting the quality he can bring to any side willing to give him a run of games in their midfield.