Everton remain interested in Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto, having failed to sign the forward in the past.

The Italian international has been a key player for the Whites since his arrival in 2022, and he was one of few to emerge with credit as they were relegated from the Premier League during his first season with the club.

A hectic summer followed, with Gnonto handing in a transfer request amid interest from Everton as he looked to seal an instant return to the top-flight.

Everton continue to track Wilfried Gnonto

Despite the 21-year-old looking to leave, Leeds stood firm in that window, and Gnonto played his part in helping Daniel Farke’s side to the play-off final last season.

Leeds’ failure to go up prompted more speculation surrounding Gnonto this summer, with Everton again credited with an interest.

However, he once again stayed put, and then signed a new contract in August, as he continues to be an influential figure under Farke.

Yet, the Athletic have revealed that the Toffees are still monitoring Gnonto, with the attacker said to be a ‘long-standing’ target for the club.

Nevertheless, a January move looks unlikely for multiple reasons, including the fact that Everton’s takeover by the Friedkin Group still hasn’t been finalised.

Leeds United will expect to keep Wilfried Gnonto

In truth, this update is unlikely to worry Leeds, as the reality is that a host of clubs in the Premier League will be keeping tabs on Gnonto because he is a very good player!

If Farke’s side were struggling in the Championship then this would be a concern, but Leeds are top of the league going into the weekend fixtures, and a return to the top-flight looks a real possibility.

So, the Yorkshire outfit would need a ridiculous offer to sell, and, even then, there’s no guarantee that Gnonto would leave, as he is enjoying his football right now.

Related Finance expert reacts to double Leeds United exit Dr Dan Plumley believes a financial boost may have come from the departures of Gretar Steinsson and Jordan Miles.

Meanwhile, Everton could potentially once again be dragged into a relegation battle, so there is a possibility that the two clubs could swap divisions come May.

Of course, the situation would be very different in the summer if Leeds haven’t won promotion, as Gnonto has the talent to be playing on the biggest stage, but they will hope that doesn’t come to fruition.

Gnonto’s contract is likely to have included a release clause in the event the club doesn’t go up, as was the case with Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Leeds United have big ambitions under the 49ers

Ultimately, Leeds are an ambitious club under the 49ers, and the challenge is to not only get back to the Premier League, but to establish the Whites back among the elite.

Championship Table (as of 29/11/24, prior to Sheff Utd vs Sunderland) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 17 19 35 2 Sheffield United 17 15 35 3 Burnley 17 15 33 4 Sunderland 17 14 33 5 Watford 17 2 29 6 Middlesbrough 17 9 27 7 West Brom 17 7 27

They aren’t going to do that by selling key players, and with Gnonto agreeing to an extension earlier this year, he is clearly happy with the project in place.

So, all focus will be on winning promotion, and Leeds are back in action on Saturday when they make the trip to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.