An update has emerged regarding Jack Harrison's future at Everton, with the winger currently on loan to the Premier League side for the season from Leeds United.

Leeds inserted the same clause into a number of players' contracts and this allowed plenty of players to capitalise on that last year and secure loan moves to other teams, with some of them continuing into the summer of 2024 after failure to gain promotion at the first time of asking.

The Toffees managed to take advantage of a clause in Harrison's Leeds contract to secure a season-long loan deal for the winger last summer, and they benefitted from having him at their disposal. They have since reactivated that option, meaning he is spending a second consecutive year at Goodison Park.

He is no stranger to a loan spell, with Harrison enjoying three successive loans to Elland Road from Manchester City. The third of which contained an option-to-buy clause, which Leeds activated in 2021. He then went on to make 206 appearances for Leeds in his five-year stint, scoring 34 goals and registering a further 32 assists.

Jack Harrison's Leeds stats (all comps) - as per Transfermarkt Season League Manager Games Goals Assists 2018/19 Championship Marcelo Bielsa 42 4 4 2019/20 Championship Marcelo Bielsa 49 6 8 2020/21 Premier League Marcelo Bielsa 37 8 8 2021/22 Premier League Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch 38 10 2 2022/23 Premier League Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, Sam Allardyce 40 6 10

Jack Harrison's next career steps are in the balance

Although he has had mixed form for much of the last two seasons, he should be one of Leeds' most salable assets in terms of what it can do regarding PSR. He has just under four years left on his deal with Leeds until the summer of 2028.

One report from Give Me Sport in the summer stated that the Toffees were weighing up the possibility of making a permanent move for him, in order to free up a loan slot in their squad elsewhere. With his contract situation a strong one for Leeds, they could still be in a position to sell him in the future, but he isn't making a real impact at Goodison Park during his second loan spell.

This could potentially decrease his value unless he can start making some meaningful contributions for the Merseyside outfit. However, the player himself will surely want to settle down somewhere permanently next season, whether it's at Leeds or elsewhere.

Patrick Boyland of The Athletic has the latest regarding Everton's stance on the 28-year-old English winger and fellow loanee Armando Broja. He wrote: "Broja has been a long-time favourite of the Everton recruitment team but will need to get fit and prove his worth to convince them to make the move permanent. And while there has previously been interest in securing Harrison on a longer deal, most big decisions will have to wait for a while longer."

Jack Harrison's future at Leeds United or Everton

With the winger getting older and failing to make an impact this season, his value could decrease considerably unless he can get himself back on track. That isn't ideal for Leeds, who were unable to sell him during the summer of 2023 and 2024 due to the loan clause in Harrison's contract.

Bridges have been forever burned between Harrison and Leeds fans, and it's likely that there is no way back for the 28-year-old in West Yorkshire. That means it will come as a blow to the Whites in not being able to cash in over the summer when his value was at a more optimal point.

He took some time to get going at Elland Road but became a reliable contributor as he developed each season under Marcelo Bielsa, and is a player that Everton would have been silly not to sign on another bargain deal on loan so that they can also save plenty of cash and resources to be put elsewhere.

Now, with just one assist to his name so far this season, it is paramount for Leeds that Everton opt to sign him or for his form to turn around to increase his market value. He is a purple patch player, and one who still has something to offer at Premier League level. However, be it this January or next summer, his future in West Yorkshire is all but over, in spite of a healthy contract with the club.