Leeds United have not made a contract offer to Junior Firpo, with the left-back open to returning to Real Betis in the summer.

The 28-year-old joined the Whites in 2021 when they were a Premier League club, and whilst he was inconsistent in his first few years, he has been very impressive for Daniel Farke’s men this season until a recent injury disrupted his progress.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, there are doubts about Firpo’s long-term future, and he is free to speak to clubs overseas now.

Junior Firpo latest as Leeds United contract situation becomes clearer

And, according to TEAMtalk, Firpo’s representatives have made contact with Real Betis, and they are ‘laying the groundwork’ for a potential return to the club where the full-back made his name before leaving for Barcelona.

Interestingly, the update states that Firpo would be open to signing an extension at Elland Road, but so far the Yorkshire outfit have not shown an inclination that they want to offer the player fresh terms.

That has prompted Firpo to consider other options, although there is nothing to suggest that he is close to reaching an agreement with Real Betis, who he could sign a pre-contract with this month.

Leeds United are right to delay Junior Firpo decision

With Firpo having joined Leeds when they were a top-flight side, and also from Barcelona, it’s natural to presume he is one of the higher earners.

Championship Table (as of 5/1/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 26 29 53 2 Burnley 26 22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 19 52 4 Sunderland 26 17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 11 41 6 West Brom 26 11 40

Therefore, it’s a decision that isn’t just about football, and the club will no doubt be considering whether it makes sense financially as well.

Clearly, Firpo is a quality operator at Championship level, but another year in the second tier would surely require Leeds to cut costs in certain areas, and there’s no guarantee Firpo would want to stay if he could move to a top league abroad.

If Farke’s side do go up, then a call needs to be made on whether Firpo is good enough, as it’s fair to say that he didn’t always convince among the elite.

So, there are a lot of factors at play here, and you would imagine that Leeds will make a call when they know what division they are in, and whilst that runs the risk of losing Firpo as a result, it’s a sensible approach in the circumstances.

In the short-term, Firpo’s only focus will be on getting back up to full fitness and helping Leeds as they look to win this tight battle for automatic promotion.