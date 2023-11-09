Highlights Leeds United's pursuit of Barnsley's Fabio Jalo is still in the early stages, with only general scouting taking place so far.

Jalo made his debut at the age of 16 and has impressed at Barnsley, attracting interest from Leeds United and several Premier League clubs.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee Barnsley will look to earn in a potential winter window deal for Jalo, who has limited senior-level experience.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on a potential Leeds United January transfer window target, Barnsley's Fabio Jalo.

It was reported earlier this week that Leeds are one of a number of clubs pursuing a potential move for the talented Tykes youngster.

The Whites are said to face competition from Championship rivals Sunderland in the race to sign the 17-year-old.

Premier League clubs Everton, Brighton and Fulham have all also been mentioned as potential next destinations for the League One star, with European giants Sporting Clube de Portugal also listed as an option.

Jalo made seven league appearances last season, making his debut at the age of just 16, as Barnsley suffered play-off final disappointment.

What is the latest surrounding Fabio Jalo’s future?

In his latest Daily Briefing newsletter, Romano has clarified Leeds’ stance regarding the potential pursuit of Jalo.

He has suggested there is no concrete interest in the teenager for the moment, and that only general scouting has taken place so far.

“A good talent, still only 17 years old, impressing at Barnsley this season," wrote Romano, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"There have been links with Leeds United and some Premier League clubs, but honestly I’m not aware of any concrete or advanced negotiations so far – just normal scouting.

“I expect that to be decided in a more clear way between December and January.”

Jalo has made just one appearance in the league so far this season, with the Tykes aiming to fight for promotion back to the Championship.

Neill Collins’ side is currently fifth in the table, with Jalo’s sole appearance coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Fleetwood Town in late October.

Transfer speculation surrounding his future will be something Barnsley have to manage as they look to bring through a promising, exciting young talent.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee the League One side will look to earn in any possible winter window deal.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are aiming for promotion back to the Premier League this term, with an exciting young talent of their own playing a key role in Daniel Farke’s side.

Archie Gray has been a consistent presence in the Leeds squad so far this campaign, highlighting a pathway for young talent into first team action at Elland Road.

This could be a key deciding factor for someone like Jalo given the number of clubs monitoring his progress.

Leeds are third in the Championship table, eight points adrift of second-place Ipswich Town.

Next up for Farke’s side is a clash against Plymouth Argyle on 11 November.

Should Leeds United pursue a move for Fabio Jalo?

Jalo is certainly a promising talent, but it is difficult to judge just how much he could be worth given his lack of senior-level experience.

An enticing move may be for him to remain at Barnsley on loan for the remainder of the season in order to aid his development, as it’s unlikely he’s ready for life in the Championship just yet.

But the emergence of Gray should be encouraging to the 17-year-old if Leeds do make a firm approach.

It’s an exciting time for the youngster, who just needs to keep his head down and focus on progressing in his development.