Junior Firpo's future at Leeds United remains unclear, with Real Betis still keen on a reunion with the left-back this summer, with Firpo out of contract at the end of this season at Elland Road.

Firpo may not have been the most popular figure for a chunk of his stay in West Yorkshire, but he has been a real asset at times since the Whites' return to the Championship.

Leeds are at risk of losing the left-back for nothing in the summer of 2025 due to his expiring contract, which sees him among the top earners at Elland Road — unsurprisingly so, given that he came from Barcelona.

Now, multiple reports from Spain, as outlined via Sport Witness, state that Betis are growing increasingly confident of striking a summer move for the Dominican Republic international, with Ricardo Rodriguez flattering to deceive for Los Verdiblancos.

Firpo's future remains unclear heading into final months of the season

According to reports from TEAMtalk in January, Firpo’s representatives have made contact with Real Betis, and they are "laying the groundwork" for a potential return to the club where the full-back made his name before leaving for Barcelona.

Interestingly, the update states that Firpo would be open to signing an extension at Elland Road, but so far the Whites have not shown an inclination that they want to offer the player fresh terms.

Not only that, but he has stated in the past that he wants to know the club's ambitions before putting pen to paper on fresh terms. However, he could now be set for a switch to La Liga this summer.

There are now multiple reports in Spain, including from both Sport and Estadio Deportivo - via Sport Witness, talking up a return to Betis.

That is partly because Betis aren’t impressed with Rodriguez’s contribution since his arrival and that provides possibility for Firpo to come into the side in his place, but also because Firpo has recently changed agents to the You First agency.

The reports state that they are "waiting for the right moment" to pounce on the signing, and the club are said to be optimistic about getting a deal done at the end of the season.

Speaking prior to the Watford game recently, Farke confirmed no such actions to extend Firpo's deal had been made yet, along with the other out of contract players for Leeds.

Junior Firpo's Leeds contribution could be a big loss

While he has never had the best injury record, nor been the strongest in general defensive situations, Firpo has enormous upside in possession when he is fit and has the ability to contribute to the Leeds attack consistently down the left-hand side.

It was always clear that he had the talent in possession, and if he could avoid the injuries that had so far blighted his Leeds career, then the club had a solution to their left-back problem.

He has been one of their best players for a while now and could possibly extend his current deal further, especially as the only specialist left-back at the club who is also left-footed.

Though, some Leeds fans may want a more reliable and regularly available defensive player at left-back next season if Leeds are promoted, which could see the Dominican Republic international move on after four years with the club.