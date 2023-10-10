Highlights Key takeaways:

The recent takeover of Leeds United did not include the ownership of Elland Road stadium, which is still controlled by former owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Radrizzani charges the club a rent of £1.7 million per year for the use of Elland Road, and the lease will expire in 2032.

Leeds fans may be concerned about the situation and want clarity on the new owners' plans for the stadium, as they only have a minority share in its ownership.

A significant update has emerged regarding the ownership of Elland Road.

Leeds United were the subject of a full takeover during the summer, with 49ers Enterprises purchasing Andrea Radrizzani’s remaining shares in the club.

The American investment group already owned 44 per cent of the Whites prior to the team’s relegation to the Championship.

But the company opted to commit to their full purchase of the Yorkshire outfit despite Leeds suffering the drop from the Premier League.

An agreement was in place to take over Leeds in the event that they stayed up, which was re-negotiated in the summer in order to still go through under new terms.

What is the latest surrounding the ownership of Elland Road?

However, it has been revealed that the ownership of Elland Road did not change hands along with the controlling stake in the club.

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has highlighted this in the release of the Elland Road Ltd’s account for the year ended 30 June.

Radrizzani is still in control of Elland Road Ltd, which owns Elland Road, and is charging the club a rent of £1.7 million per year for the use of the ground.

“Elland Road Ltd, the company still controlled by former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizanni and which owns the stadium, publishes accounts for year ended 30 June,” wrote Maguire, via Twitter.

“Elland Road Ltd made a profit of about £1.5m in 2021/22.

“Elland Road Ltd charges rent of £1.7m a year to the football club.

“The lease expires in 2032.

“The company also lent Leeds United £1m in the year.

“Elland Road Ltd paid dividends of £400k in the year to shareholders.

“Elland Road Ltd bought the stadium for £25m.

“Some shares were sold in the year to SF49’ers but not enough for them to take control of the stadium.”

Elland Road has been the home of Leeds for more than 100 years, with the stadium most recently renovated in 2012.

Radrizzani bought control of the stadium when he completed his takeover of Leeds in 2017.

Radrizzani’s ownership of Leeds came to an end during the summer, with 49ers Enterprises now in full control of the Championship side.

It remains to be seen what their plan is for Elland Road, and whether the stadium will be bought by them in the near future.

They will be hoping Daniel Farke leads the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

Farke’s side is currently fifth in the second division table, nine points behind the automatic promotion places.

What will Leeds United supporters think of the Elland Road situation?

Leeds fans will be wondering why Radrizzani still has some involvement in the running of the club after he sold it over the summer.

This development certainly raises some questions that should be answered by 49ers Enterprises.

Supporters will want to avoid any uncertainty over their future at Elland Road, which this has the potential to create in the long-run if things go south under the current owners.

While there is no cause for concern just yet, supporters will want to know what the new owners’ plans are for the stadium they only have a minority share in owning.