Jack Harrison could be poised to reignite his Leeds United career as an unprecedented return to Elland Road looms ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, with the winger having spent the last two seasons on loan in the Premier League with Everton.

The winger remains contracted to Leeds, but his future with the club has been up in the air ever since the Whites' relegation from the Premier League in May 2023.

Harrison has not played in the Championship for Leeds under Daniel Farke and many supporters may have felt his time in West Yorkshire was up, but a fresh report from LeedsUnited.News indicates he may be in line to return after flattering to deceive at Goodison Park.

The former Manchester City and England youth international forward has made more than 200 appearances for Leeds and helped the side to promotion under Marcelo Bielsa before going on to register three impressive seasons in the Premier League.

Jack Harrison's career stats by club via FotMob, as of March 4 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2018 New York City FC 61 14 9 2018-2021 Manchester City 0 0 0 2018 Middlesbrough (loan) 4 0 0 2018-2021 Leeds United (loan) 128 18 19 2021- Leeds United 80 16 12 2023-2025 Everton (loan) 62 4 3

However, Harrison has struggled to impose a similar influence at Everton. The 28-year-old recorded three strikes and three assists in the league last season but is yet to contribute a single goal this time around and has fallen out of the team following David Moyes' return to the Merseyside outfit.

Harrison is now seemingly more likely to return to Leeds come the summer. The Championship table-toppers may already have one eye on the Premier League next season and Harrison could rejoin the squad if promotion is sealed, journalist Graeme Bailey has explained to LeedsUnitedNews.

The wide-man spent three years on loan with Leeds before joining permanently for a reported £11 million outlay back in July 2021 and was among a number of Whites players who had loan clauses activated in the aftermath of relegation.

He saw that loan clause activated for a second time following Leeds' failure to gain promotion last season and has been widely expected to leave on a permanent basis. Just last month, a report from The Athletic revealed Harrison's own eagerness to seal a permanent switch to Everton, who do not have a purchase option in his contract.

A return to Leeds now seems very much on the cards, with Bailey quoted as saying: "Leeds at this moment believe he is more likely to return than not, he has not done badly but with change of manager and hierarchy, it seems they will go in another direction.

"Leeds are prepared for this and there will be no issues with seeing Harrison return in the Premier League - he is a Premier League player and his experience could be invaluable to Leeds next season."

Daniel Farke could have a plethora of wide options at Leeds United next season

Harrison's potential return could mean Leeds are overstocked in the wide areas next season. Balancing the existing options has already proven to be a difficult task for Farke, with both Willy Gnonto and £10 million summer acquisition Largie Ramazani struggling to make the starting side in recent times.

The pair are behind Dan James and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon, both of whom have impressed this season. Solomon is reportedly of interest to Leeds on a permanent deal and it would be difficult to see just where Harrison could fit into the side, even if his top-flight nous and experience is no doubt an important asset.

Harrison needs to reignite his career and it would be an unprecedented twist to see that potentially take place back at Leeds, with his long-term future with the club having felt like a foregone conclusion.