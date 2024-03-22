Highlights Tyler Adams suffered a hamstring injury from a backheel pass in training, missing Leeds' crucial run-in games.

Leeds struggled without Adams, winning just 2 out of 14 games he missed, conceding 42 goals.

Adams' move to Bournemouth hasn't been smooth either, facing injuries and limited game time after his Leeds spell.

Former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has revealed the injury he picked up that kept him out of the relegation run-in came from a backheel in training.

Tyler Adams’ season at Leeds United

The USA international joined the Whites in the summer of 2022 when Jesse Marsch was in charge, and his arrival was seen as a real coup for the club.

Whilst it turned out to be a disappointing campaign for Leeds, Adams was one of few to impress with his all-action displays in the middle of the park, as he featured regularly, and he remained a key figure even after Marsch’s exit.

As we know, Leeds would go on to suffer relegation, and many point to Adams’ absence for the run-in as a critical reason as to why they went down.

The 25-year-old would miss the last 12 games of the season, with Leeds picking up just eight points in that period, as they returned to the Championship, so his impact on the team was clear to see.

And, speaking to reporters in the USA, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Adams has opened up on his injury woes, as he revealed the problem during his time at Leeds came from a freak incident.

“It doesn´t really happen that you end up rupturing your hamstring in that way (a backheel pass). Then I had surgery maybe a week later. Injured it eight weeks in, again passing the ball, which doesn't happen frequently. Waited 12 weeks again. Did it again passing the ball, then had another operation and then now here we are.”

Leeds United Record Without Tyler Adams in Premier League 22/23 season Games Without Adams Won Drawn Lost Goals Conceded Points 14 2 2 10 42 8

Tyler Adams’ injury issues

As the player alludes to, things haven’t got any easier for him since his move to Bournemouth from Leeds, as he has been restricted to just one Premier League appearance so far.

After eventually recovering from the issue that kept him out at Leeds, Adams then suffered a fresh problem on his Bournemouth debut in the League Cup.

Then, it took him until earlier this month to get back to full fitness, and he made his top-flight bow for the Cherries as a substitute in the win over Luton Town, and he represented his country in their win over Jamaica last night from the bench.

Leeds will be wondering what might have been

Firstly, Adams won’t be the most popular figure at Elland Road, with the fans unhappy about the manner that he, and many others, departed following relegation.

Nevertheless, it’s hard not to have sympathy for the player when you look at just how unfortunate he has been with injuries in the past 12 months.

From Leeds’ perspective, there’s every chance they would have stayed in the Premier League had Adams been fit for the final 12 games, as he was such an influential player. However, injuries happen, and it’s ultimately on the club that they didn’t have a big enough squad to cope.

Now though, all focus for Leeds is on winning promotion, which will bring a reunion with Adams next season.