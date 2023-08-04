Highlights Leeds United have shown interest in signing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, indicating that he is a potential transfer target for them.

Hamer's importance to Coventry City has grown over the past three years, with last season being his most influential yet, contributing 11 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances.

Coventry City may be willing to sell Hamer for a hefty fee as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, with other teams like Fulham and Burnley also reportedly interested in him.

Leeds United have now turned their attentions to signing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, as reported by Football Insider.

The Yorkshire outfit is said to be in the market for a new midfielder in what remains of the transfer window, and it seems Hamer is a considered option.

It was exclusively revealed here at Football League World back in June, that Leeds were considering an ambitious swoop for the Coventry man and with the window heading into the final few weeks that seems to be the case.

What is Gustavo Hamer’s current situation at Coventry City?

Hamer has been with the Sky Blues since 2020, when he joined from Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

During his three years at the club, the midfielder’s importance on the team has gotten bigger and bigger, with last season seeing him have the biggest influence yet.

The midfielder contributed 11 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions, with two of those goals coming in the play-off campaign.

Hamer, alongside Viktor Gyokeres, was crucial to the Sky Blues not only getting away from relegation trouble at the start of the season but also mounting a serious promotion push that saw them fall short at the final hurdle.

Now that the new season is about to get underway, Hamer is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club, which means these remaining weeks of the transfer window may be Coventry’s last chance of receiving a hefty fee for the player.

Coventry brought in Hamer in a deal that is said to be worth £1 million, so considering how well he has performed since, you may expect the Sky Blues to be asking for significantly more.

Which teams are interested in Gustavo Hamer?

As well as Leeds United’s interest in the midfielder, it has also been reported by the Daily Mail, that Premier League side Fulham are also keen on Hamer.

While it was reported by TEAMtalk, that fellow Premier League side Burnley have seen a bid turned down for Hamer already.

It stated that it was a player-plus-cash deal and since it was turned down, it isn’t clear if the Clarets remain interested in the 26-year-old.

What has Mark Robins said about Gustavo Hamer’s future?

Mark Robins has admitted previously that he is hoping to convince Hamer to stay at the club, but interested in him was “inevitable”.

He told Coventry Live: “There’s speculation about Gus, but it’s obvious speculation.

"He was the best midfield player, for me, in the Championship last season - 100 percent.

"He scored goals, added goals to his game and looked a real threat.

"Obviously, he scored his goal at Wembley and then his injury cost us the final, and we just couldn’t get over the line.

“Look, that’s something that he knows where we stand (new contract) and he knows where he stands, and we just get on with things.

"There’s a massive respect there from him. He respects everything we do and have done for him, and continue to do.”