That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the American international is on a list of potential striker signings for the Elland Road club.

Leeds stepping up striker search

A new attacker looks like it has to be a major priority for Leeds in what remains of the summer, with the lack of regular source of goals having proven costly as the club suffered relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Those issues have continued into the summer, with Rodrigo - the club's top scorer during the previous campaign - having departed the club, while Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter have been hampered by injury, and a new centre forward has yet to be signed.

As a result, it now seems as though the Whites are taking further steps in their attempts to boost their attacking firepower, and it seems Sargent has emerged as a potential option to fill that void.

Sargent on Leeds' radar

According to this latest update, Norwich striker Sargent is now on Leeds' list of potential striker targets for what remains of the summer transfer window.

Indeed, it is even suggested that a bid for the 23-year-old could be made in the course of the next few days.

Sargent is no stranger to current Leeds manager Daniel Farke, who signed the striker for Norwich back in the summer of 2021.

Since making the move to Carrow Road, Sargent has scored 18 goals in 73 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries. That includes 13 goals in 40 Championship games as Norwich finished 13th in the second-tier last season.

Sargent has already got off the mark for this season as well, having scored his first goal of the campaign in Norwich's 4-4 draw with Southampton last weekend.

As things stand, there are still two years remaining on Sargent's current contract with Norwich, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2024/25.

That of course, means that Norwich will have some scope to negotiate any offer that Leeds might make for the American international in the next couple of weeks.

Mixed starts to the campaign for Leeds and Norwich

It is in fact Norwich who have enjoyed the better start to the season of these two sides. The Canaries have beaten Hull and drawn with Southampton in their opening two games, meaning they currently sit sixth in the early Championship standings.

They will be looking to build on that when they host Millwall at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon.

By contrast, Leeds had to come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Cardiff City on the opening day of the season, before losing to a stoppage time penalty at Birmingham City last weekend.

As a result, they currently sit 19th in the Championship table with just a point to their name, as they go in search of their first league win of the campaign when they host West Brom at Elland Road on Friday night.