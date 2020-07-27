Leeds United trio tipped for EFL transfers in YEP report

Ryan Edmondson, Robbie Gotts and Alfie McCalmont could be set for loans into the Football League on the back of Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds stormed to the Championship title during the run-in, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side making short work of their rivals and earning a 10-point lead by the time 46 games had been played.

Attention is turning to a summer of recruitment ahead of a Premier League return, but as well as incomings, there are going to be players heading out of Elland Road.

A per a report in the Yorkshire Evening Post, Edmondson, Gotts and McCalmont could be on their way out of Elland Road and into the EFL, with Leeds looking to give the young trio a chance of earning regular minutes.

McCalmont is in-line for a new deal with Leeds, according to the same report, but that might then be backed up with a loan move into the Football League.

For one of those youngsters, Gotts, he was linked with a move to Huddersfield Town over the weekend, with Carlos Corberan’s appointment across West Yorkshire heightening the chance of some of Leeds’ youngsters moving there.

The Verdict

This seems to make sense.

Edmondson, Gotts and McCalmont weren’t regulars in the Championship for Leeds, so it is highly unlikely they will get a chance in the Premier League.

A move back into the Championship for any of them would be a good move and would, undoubtedly, benefit Leeds longer-term.

All three are good enough to forge a future at Leeds, but they need minutes at this stage of their career.

