Leeds United trio set for potential Elland Road exits in January

Leeds United are reportedly set to offload Eunan O’Kane, Pawel Cibicki, and Lewie Coyle during the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, the Yorkshire club are looking to create more room on their wage bill in January by letting go of a number of players that are deemed surplus to requirements.

O’Kane, Cibicki, and Coyle have all never featured under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and it is understood that none of them will.

O’Kane suffered a bad leg break while on loan with Luton Town in September last year but has now recovered and it is thought he fit again for a transfer.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined Leeds from Bournemouth in August 2016 and has made 58 appearances in total–with his last coming in May 2018.

Like a number of players who have exited Elland Road under Bielsa, Cibicki has been sent out on loan for the majority of the Argentine’s tenure.

The Polish striker is currently on loan with Dutch side ADO Den Haag but has reportedly caught the attention of “at least one League One side”.

Coyle has spent the last two and a half seasons on loan at Fleetwood Town but his current loan deal is set to expire today.

The 24-year-old defender’s contract is up in the summer and it is understood he could join Fleetwood permanently in the winter transfer window, though League One rivals Blackpool have also shown an interest.

It is thought that in addition to that trio of potential exits, plus the departures of loanees Jack Clarke and, reportedly, Eddie Nketiah, Leeds will look to make three signings of their own–a replacement for Nketiah, one for Clarke, and a goalkeeper to provide cover in case Kiko Casilla is banned by the FA.

The Verdict

It looks set to be an exciting January transfer window for the Whites, which should be music to the ears of fans of the club.

Given they do not seem part of Bielsa’s plans, it makes sense for O’Kane, Cibicki, and Coyle to be offloaded in the upcoming window.

A move for that trio seems the best thing for all parties involved, allowing Leeds to free up some space on the wage bill and the players to go somewhere new and play some senior football.