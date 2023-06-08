Newcastle United are monitoring Leeds United’s Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

A dismal campaign for Leeds ended with relegation to the Championship after a final day defeat to Tottenham, and a consequence of that is that they will lose some key men. Sales will be needed to balance the books, and a host of players have been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

And, according to 90min, Newcastle are keeping tabs on Koch, Aaronson and Harrison.

The update states that German international Koch is an attractive option due to his versatility, with the 26-year-old capable of playing in central defence or a defensive midfield role.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are also looking to strengthen in the final third as they prepare for life back in the Champions League, with Aaronson and Harrison two players who can occupy different roles in the final third as well.

Interestingly, it confirms that Harrison is someone who has been under consideration by Newcastle in the past, as they failed to bring him in 12 months ago. Harrison signed a new contract with Leeds earlier this year after January interest from Leicester City, which didn’t result in a move.

It’s expected to be a very busy summer at St. James’ Park, as Eddie Howe looks to beef his squad up for the increased number of games they will play.

Leeds will stand firm on valuations

The one positive for Leeds from their relegation is, unlike when they’ve dropped down in the past, they aren’t in a desperate financial situation. Of course, they will need to sell players, that’s obvious, but there isn’t going to be a firesale or players going for below their market value.

The reality is that most in the squad will be up for sale if the right price is met, but it will be down to Newcastle to stump up the cash. From the players mentioned, you can imagine that the Yorkshire side will be open to letting Aaronson leave, although it’s hard to imagine Newcastle will push through to bring him in. Similarly, the number of options in defence means Koch could go, but they will try to keep Harrison.

Ultimately, it’s all about the money, but Leeds will have planned for all eventualities, and they will hope to get any deals sorted quickly to ensure the new head coach has enough time to work with the squad ahead of the Championship starting in August.