Highlights Recent rumors linking the club to Brandon Williams and Grady Diangana have been dismissed, as they are not on manager Daniel Farke's list of targets.

Leeds United still need to strengthen their left-back position and potentially bring in new players for central midfield and striker positions, but no clear names have emerged as potential signings.

Leeds United are not looking to sign Brandon Williams or Grady Diangana in the current transfer window.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It’s been a hectic summer for Leeds after they suffered relegation from the Premier League in a disastrous campaign last time out.

Firstly, the main priority for all at the club was ensuring the 49ers’ takeover went through, and despite a drawn out process, confirmation did arrive last month. They also moved quickly to ensure Daniel Farke was in place for pre-season, which has been a help.

Yet, this means they are behind other clubs when it comes to transfer business, and there are still doubts about several players at Elland Road.

There is speculation over the futures of Tyler Adams, Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison, among others, and the squad could look very different come September 1.

Of course, any departures are also going to influence who joins, and Farke will be lining up potential signings, whilst a few positions need addressing regardless.

One area that Farke needs to strengthen is left-back, and it has been claimed that Manchester United’s Brandon Williams is on the Whites’ radar. The versatile 22-year-old has worked under Farke at Norwich, and a reunion was thought to be a possibility.

Another potential link emerged in the past few days, with winger Grady Diangana believed to be attracting attention from Leeds. That would have been a more surprising signing given Leeds’ quality and depth out wide.

Will Leeds United sign Brandon Williams or Grady Diangana?

However, in a fresh update, the Yorkshire Evening Post has cooled talk of either of the players making the move to Leeds, as they insist the players are not on Farke’s list of targets.

“Meanwhile, reports linking Leeds with moves for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams and West Bromwich Albion’s Grady Diangana are understood to be wide of the mark.”

So, it seems nothing is on the cards with the two players. Williams is expected to leave Man United in the current window, as he is way down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag, but his wage demands could be problematic for Championship clubs.

Leicester City, Burnley and two clubs from Saudi Arabia are thought to be interested in Diangana, with Albion willing to sell the wide man for around £7m.

Who will Leeds sign this summer?

Ethan Ampadu has made a positive impression in pre-season with Leeds, but the fans will want more new faces through the door, and many will agree on the priority positions.

Left-back is an obvious one, along with central midfield, as Farke lacks quality and experience depth in both positions. Plus, with Patrick Bamford’s injury record, a number nine is also expected to be brought in.

There are no clear names emerging on who Leeds will sign for those roles, and the budget could be impacted by who remains at Elland Road over the coming weeks.

Farke’s first game in charge of Leeds United is at home to Cardiff City on Sunday.