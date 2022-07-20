Leeds United transfer update offers Ipswich Town hope

Ipswich Town could be offered the chance to sign Leeds United left-back Leif Davis once the Premier League side have sourced cover on that side of defence.

There’s a lingering interest at Portman Road in Davis, who is currently on tour with Leeds’ first-team in Australia.

Jesse Marsch is leaning on him to cover Junior Firpo, who looks set to miss the start of the 2022/23 campaign with a hip problem. However, there’s been confirmation from Marsch that Leeds are on the lookout for an additional left-back.

Coupling that with a report from East Anglian Daily Times, which states that, once Leeds sign a left-back, Davis could be allowed to leave.

The fee involved will be seven-figures, which will mean that Leeds will be landing £1m+ for the service of a 22-year-old that’s only played 14 times for their senior side.

Last season Davis was on loan with Bournemouth in the Championship, featuring 12 times in the league for Scott Parker’s side, who won promotion back to the Premier League.

Ipswich finished 11th in the League One table last season under Kieran McKenna, 13 points adrift of the play-off places.

The 22/23 campaign will be their fourth in the third-tier.

The Verdict

There is plenty of hope for Ipswich here.

Leeds look to be actively searching for a new left-back, which is going to open the door for Davis to leave.

As it stands, Ipswich appear to be the club pushing hardest to sign the 22-year-old, with the money there to spend.

As soon as Leeds give the deal the green-light, you’d imagine Ipswich won’t be far away.

